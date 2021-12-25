Are you traveling to England? Learn about UK revised international travel guidelines





The UK has updated its travel guidelines for international passengers. According to a new rule issued by the authorities, restrictions depend on the traveler’s immunization status. In addition, there are other regulations for passengers who have visited Red List countries or regions.

Here’s what you need to know about the UK’s revised international travel regulations:

For travelers who have been vaccinated

Before traveling to the UK, passengers must be tested for COVID-19. The test must be taken 48 hours prior to travel to the country. Passengers must also book an RT-PCR test to be performed upon arrival in the UK. In addition to this, passengers must complete the passenger search at least 48 hours prior to arrival in the UK.

The guidelines added that travelers should book and pay for a day 2 Covid-19 test, even if they are staying in the UK for less than two days. Passengers must also be quarantined until they test negative for RT-PCR or until they leave the UK, whichever comes first.

Also read: 55 people on US cruise ship tested positive for Covid.

If the RT-PCR test is positive, the traveler must self-isolate for 10 days. However, passengers can stop self-quarantine after 7 days if they perform a rapid lateral flow test on days 6 and 7 of the self-isolation period, both tests are negative and both tests are performed at least 24 hours apart. The temperature is not high.

For travelers who are not fully vaccinated

Before traveling to the UK, passengers must be tested for COVID-19. The exam must be taken two days prior to travel to the UK. Passengers must also book RT-PCR for Days 2 and 8 after arrival in the UK. In addition to this, passengers must fill out a passenger locator form 48 hours prior to arrival in the UK.

Upon arrival in the UK, passengers are required to quarantine for 10 days.

Also Read: China’s Sinovac Covid-19 Booster Bears Against Omicron: Report

Travelers who are staying in the UK for less than 10 days must be quarantined while in the UK.

If the RT-PCR test result is positive on Day 2, the passenger must self-isolate for 10 days. Under these circumstances, the passenger is not required to take the 8-day exam.

If the RT-PCR test result is positive on the 8th day, the passenger must self-isolate for 10 days.

For travelers who have been to Red List countries

Before traveling to the UK, passengers must be tested for COVID-19 2 days prior to departure. Passengers are also required to book a quarantine hotel package that includes two Covid-19 tests and fill out a passenger locator form.

The same rules apply to people who have been fully vaccinated.

Upon arrival in the UK, passengers must be quarantined in a managed hotel and undergo two Covid-19 tests.

Children 12-17 years old must be tested for COVID-19 two days before travel to the UK. Upon arrival in the UK, children between the ages of 5 and 17 must be quarantined for 10 days in a managed hotel and tested for COVID-19 twice.

Children under the age of 4 do not need to undergo a travel test, but must be placed in administrative quarantine.

If passengers are transiting in a Red List country en route to the UK, they may be required to follow the Red List rules upon arrival.

There are currently no countries or regions on the Red List.

Other groups that may follow the rules for complete vaccination

The complete immunization rules apply to persons under the age of 18 participating in a UK or US approved Covid-19 vaccine trial (US residents only for US trials), or a phase 2 or 3 vaccine trial regulated by . You cannot be vaccinated against Covid-19 for medical reasons approved by clinicians under the EMA or SRA or medical waiver procedures and reside in the UK.

Make sure you are eligible for vaccination

To be eligible under the Full Immunization Regulations for Travel to the UK, passengers must have proof that they have been fully vaccinated along with a full course of approved vaccines. They must have had their last jab at least 14 days before arriving in England.

In addition, the Certificate of Immunization must have been issued by the UK Immunization Program, the United Nations Vaccine Program for Staff and Volunteers or an Overseas Immunization Program where the Certificate of Immunization for Travel to the UK has been approved.

READ ALSO: Ecuador Becomes First Country to Mandate Covid Vaccine for Children

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/coronavirus-outbreak/story/england-revised-international-travel-guidelines-details-1891920-2021-12-24 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos