U.S. Airlines Delay, Cancel Flights As Omicron Peaks





Kent German / CNET For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

The recent increase in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant took its toll on Christmas Eve, one of the busiest travel days of the year. A number of major airlines on Friday reported flight delays or cancellations in part due to staff shortages linked to the pandemic.

According to Flight Aware, which monitors airlines and airports, 1,819 flights “within, to or from the United States” were delayed and 604 flights were canceled as of 11:35 am Pacific time.

Friday’s travel problems build on problems the day before, when Flight Aware reported 5,679 delayed flights and 281 canceled flights in the United States.

United, Delta and JetBlue were the US airlines hardest hit on Friday. Newark Liberty in New Jersey, Los Angeles International, O’Hare in Chicago, and Fort Lauderdale International in Florida are among the worst affected airports in the United States.

In addition, the White House has reportedly lifted the ban on travel from eight countries in southern Africa, where the omicron variant was initially detected. The restrictions, which were put in place last month, covered most non-U.S. Citizens who had recently visited Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa or Zimbabwe. The restrictions will be lifted on December 31.

United confirmed their flight issues on Friday were related to the omicron variant.

“The nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operations,” the carrier said in a statement. “As a result, we have unfortunately had to cancel some flights and notify affected customers in advance of their arrival at the airport.”

In a blog post, Delta attributed the delays to both omicron and winter.

“As winter conditions impact the Northwest and Northeastern United States [and] As the omicron variant continues to increase, Delta teams exhausted all options and resources before canceling approximately 158 flights on Friday’s nearly 3,100 flight schedule, ”Delta said. where they need to be as quickly and safely as possible. “

Delta said it expects an increase in cancellations to continue throughout the weekend.

JetBlue did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNET.

Andrew Morse of CNET contributed to this report.

