British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urges public to vaccinate in Christmas speech





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in his Christmas Eve address on Friday, urged the British people to get a booster vaccine against COVID-19.

Johnson said he has little time left to buy the gift, but “there are still some amazing things to give to the family and the whole country. It’s getting that jab first, second or booster.”

The UK prime minister on Thursday rejected stronger virus restrictions in the UK over Christmas, despite the UK setting a new record of nearly 120,000 in 24 hours.

He instead focused on providing booster jabs to all adults by the end of the year.

“After two years of the pandemic, we can’t say we’ve overcome it,” Johnson admitted.

Last year, Prime Minister Johnson issued a stay-at-home order in London and southeast England on December 19, which forced millions to change their Christmas plans.

This year he decided not to tighten the rules. In the message, “For millions of families across the country, I believe this Christmas will and will be so much better than last Christmas.”

“You have to test yourself before you meet your vulnerable relatives,” he said, urging his family to have a merry Christmas.

The British Prime Minister stressed that the reason why more families attended and the number of wrapping paper piles increased compared to last year was because a vaccine was available.

He also said that he was vaccinated according to the teachings of Jesus Christ: “We must love our neighbor as ourselves.”

Johnson’s popularity was hit by reports of a political party held by Downing Street and other government departments during the lockdown, which had lost a by-election that was safe before this month.

Some within the party also protested the most recent coronavirus measures, particularly the mandatory presentation of health cards to enter crowded places such as nightclubs that are considered a violation of individual liberties.

Nearly 100 Conservative MPs opposed the bill, and it was passed in Congress as a whole.

Johnson’s Brexit project is still engulfed in controversy over France’s fishing rights, a year after Britain reached a trade deal with the European Union.

