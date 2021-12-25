Tagging British asylum seekers: Another Patel idea doomed to fail? | Immigration and Asylum





Interior Minister Pretty Patel has repeatedly promised to reduce the number of people arriving on British coasts by small boats by making this route unavailable, but in 2020, between 8,500 and more than 27,000 refugees crossed the strait this way.

The Interior Ministry is now planning to introduce a tagging system for asylum seekers, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly ordered the review. This is the latest in a series of ideas aimed at cracking down on small boat arrivals, none of which have so far been successful in curbing numbers.

reverse tactics

In the fall, Patel was shown preparing to push small boats carrying migrants into France, despite warnings from government lawyers that such maneuvers could be illegal. The Interior Ministry has confirmed that border guard personnel are being trained to use turning tactics at sea according to a plan developed over two years.

The dinghy stored in Dover’s Port Authority yard is believed to have been used by immigrants salvaged from the sea while crossing the strait. Photo: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

Patel also wanted to introduce legal protections for border guards who return boats if refugees drown as a result. The French government rejected the transition plan because it could be life threatening.

Overseas Asylum Processing

Another controversial idea was to send asylum seekers to other countries, such as Gibraltar or an island in the South Atlantic, while their claims were being processed. This sparked anger within the party. Plans for a potential offshore outsourcing of asylum processing centers for those using covert entry routes to the UK have been compared to the problem of backing asylum seekers from Australia to places like Papua New Guinea’s Island of Manus.

small boat steering crime

Since early 2020, the UK government has been working to crack down on strait crossings by prosecuting those who pilot small boats carrying asylum seekers.

However, the government’s policy of filing 67 successful prosecutions of small vessel maneuvers under the Smugglers Act was challenged last week and defeated by the government.

The Court of Appeal has ruled that the convictions of four asylum seekers who drove small boats across the strait on the basis of institutional flaws must be timely reversed. The judges said that a conviction of this kind would require the prosecution to be able to prove that the person accused of manipulating the boat knew or had reasonable cause to believe that his actions aided entry into the UK or attempted to enter the country without leave. said.

tagging

Under the Department’s new immigration plan, Patel will announce that it will electronically tag small boats arriving early in the new year.

Ministers hope that tagging people of working age will make it harder for them to work illegally while their asylum applications are being processed and will make it easier to eliminate people who have failed asylum applications. The chief executive of the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants of Immigrants described the plan as hopeless and harsh.

Cooperation with France

Patel also worked to solve this problem financially. So far, she has agreed to two multi-million-pound deals with French authorities to strengthen surveillance over 93 miles for more than £28m in November 2020 and at least £54m in July. The coastline on which the attempt to reach England began.

Repeated British government requests for joint strait patrols with the help of border guards and French naval personnel have been rejected by France.

Refugee activists believe opening up safe and legal application routes for asylum seekers wishing to come to the UK could prevent many people from attempting dangerous crossings in small boats, an option that doesn’t exist for almost everyone seeking asylum in the UK. claimed to be.

The Home Office still requires people to physically arrive in the UK before asylum applications can be filed.

