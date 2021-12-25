United States lifts Covid-related travel bans in eight African countries





The United States will lift travel bans imposed last month on eight African countries as it seeks to slow the spread of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Foreign nationals traveling to the United States from those countries will be allowed to board flights to America from midnight Dec.31, a senior administration official said.

Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi all faced restrictions under the ban, which was recommended by Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical officer, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A senior administration official said the CDC recommended lifting the restrictions because the new variant was already prevalent in the United States and around the world.

“According to our medical and medical experts at the CDC, the value of international country-based travel restrictions is greatest at the start of an epidemic, before the virus or variant is widely distributed,” the official said. “This value decreases as national transmission begins to contribute a greater proportion of the burden of cases.”

Health officials have also said the vaccines are effective in preventing serious illnesses, and progress has been made by medical experts trying to understand the new Omicron variant.

President Joe Biden said earlier this week that he was considering lifting the ban. “Remember why I said we put the travel ban on – that was to see how long we had before it hit here so we could start deciding what we needed in looking at what’s going on in other countries, ”Biden said. “And we are past that now.”

The CDC said on Monday that Omicron now accounts for about 73% of Covid-19 cases in the United States, down from just 13% a week ago.

The spike in cases comes as the United States grapples with a shortage of Covid-19 tests in the United States. Earlier this week, Biden announced that her administration would purchase 500m home rapid tests to send to households from January as it seeks to slow the increase in cases.

Earlier this month, the United States tightened the rules for international travelers, expanding the requirement to wear masks on planes and at airports and requiring a negative Covid-19 test within one day of travel for enter the United States.

Previously, vaccinated international air travelers could show a negative test result within three days of their day of departure.

