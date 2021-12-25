FirstFT: US stocks close at record high





U.S. stocks closed at record highs on the last trading day before the Christmas break, as the release of encouraging economic and health data eased anxiety over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The S&P 500 stock index rose 0.6%, pushing its gains for the week to over 2%. The benchmark index closed at 4,725.79. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.8% higher, leaving the index up more than 3% this week at 15,653.37.

The record close follows a volatile month of trading. Shares have rocked considerably since the discovery of the Omicron strain in late November and a recent slide by global central banks towards tightening monetary policy.

In recent days, however, there have been encouraging results from a series of academic studies showing that the Omicron variant is less severe than the previous Delta variant. The latest study was published yesterday by the UK Health Security Agency, a government body, and based on 132 people infected with the variant who sought hospital treatment in England through December 20.

The study found that people with Omicron were between 50 and 70% less likely to need an overnight stay in the hospital and were 31 to 45% less likely to need hospital treatment. compared to those with Delta.

UK government officials said the reduction in the severity of Omicron was the result of a combination of breakthrough infections in those vaccinated and re-infections caused by the variant being milder, and a potential change in the biology of the vaccine. virus.

The findings were consistent with separate research published this week by Imperial College London and the University of Edinburgh, as well as healthcare data from South Africa and Denmark.

The UKHSA study, however, found that people who received booster shots of the coronavirus vaccine more than 10 weeks ago were facing the first signs of declining immunity to the symptomatic infection of Omicron.

Along with the latest medical data, investors also digested encouraging economic data highlighting the resilience of the world’s largest economy.

First-time jobless claims in the United States were unchanged from the previous week, while new durable goods orders in the United States last month were higher than analysts expected.

The U.S. personal consumption expenditure index, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy costs, jumped 4.7% year-on-year in November, suggesting U.S. households were spending at a low fast pace.

Market Outlook 2022 Words like “nimble” and “volatility” pepper predictions, writes Katie Martin, editor of Markets.

Five other articles in the news

1. US and Russia to hold talks with Ukraine Vladimir Putin said the two sides will meet in Geneva in January for talks, which he said at his annual press conference were key to protect Moscow from what it claims to be NATO existential threats.

Go Further By amassing tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border, Putin forced the White House into what experts in the region see as a rush to formulate policy on the fly.

2. British Department Store Selfridges Sold for $ 5.4 Billion The retailer, established in 1908 by Harry Gordon Selfridge, was sold by the Canadian billionaire Weston family to a Thai conglomerate and an Austrian real estate group.

3. Facebook befriends start-up to create metaverse AI Reverie, an artificial intelligence company linked to the US military, will be used by Facebook to create the metaverse after being bought out by the now-famous company under the name Meta in August.

4. Buyout groups spend $ 42 billion buying companies from themselves. payments to executives.

5. Low supply and high demand are pushing up champagne prices Vintage champagnes such as Dom Pérignon 2008 and Krug 2000 have surged this year, outperforming global equities, as high net worth investors seek returns in asset classes previously neglected.

Coronavirus Digest The day ahead

Libyan elections postponed Libyans were due to go to the polls, but after the National High Election Commission ordered the dissolution of election commissions nationwide without naming a final slate of candidates, the commission said it was ” impossible “to hold the vote. The electoral council proposed January 24 as a new date for the ballot. (Al Jazeera)

On Christmas Eve, Pope Francis will celebrate midnight mass at St. Peter’s Basilica. Midnight Mass will also be celebrated at the site of Jesus’ birth, at the Church of the Nativity in Manger Square in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

What else do we read

Year in a Nutshell: Transient As inflation continued to accelerate, the word “transient,” used by Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell to describe temporary price hikes, began to become an embarrassment . Other FT words of the year include Metaverse and Memes Stock.

Web3’s messy vision for a technological future As 2022 approaches, a new movement, under the banner of Web3, has become one of the most discussed – and least understood – forces in tech. West Coast Editor-in-Chief Richard Waters does his best to explain.

The Art of Conversation A story illustrated by FT by Kristen Radtke, the author of two graphic non-fiction books, looking back at how humans learned to communicate – and how we could do it better in this era of the pandemic.

Where have the weather records been broken this year? This year has been progressively warmer than normal, with global temperatures slightly above average with each passing month. The FT tracks extreme weather events around the world. Discover our interactive tracker.

Afghan women footballers find new life in England After facing rocket explosions and firefights, some of the most talented players have escaped the Taliban and found a new start in the north of England, thanks to supporters like Leeds United Football Club.

Television

The Christmas lunch effort usually gives way to the quiet hubbub of prime-time comedy. But the television landscape has changed since the 1970s. Henry Mance looks back on the golden age of Christmas television and reflects on what might take its place.

