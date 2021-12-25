Telegraph’s main headlines of the day





1. Among the many proposals proposed by experts, stronger corona rules to last until spring

In one scenario modeled for government scientists, strong new Covid restrictions will start next week and last until spring.

A paper published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) includes a University of Warwick modeling looking at stricter rules lasting from December 28 or New Year’s Day through January 15, January 28 or March 28. became. Read the full article.

2. A fourth jab is possible as the coronavirus booster immunity could drop to millions by the new year.

Data shows that over 6 million people already have weakened immune systems by the new year, increasing their chances of a fourth jab.

According to government data, the ability to prevent infection with Omicron for 10 weeks after boosting is as low as 35%. Read the full story.

3. Gas prices plummet as tankers head to Europe

At least 15 tankers filled with natural gas are steaming across the Altan Sea to replenish depleted European supplies, and prices have plummeted for a third day.

The number showing Western European ports as destinations rose from 10 on Wednesday, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg. Read the full story.

4. The Duchess of Cambridge is in the limelight to show off her piano skills, revitalized during the pandemic.

She is known for not enjoying being in the spotlight, and generally avoids being noticed, and in her early days of royal courtship, she trembles nervously when speaking in public.

But on Friday night, the Duchess of Cambridge broke the mundane habit of playing the piano for the first time in public at a TV Christmas Carol concert. Read the full story.

5. Northern Ireland Christmas tree market becomes Brexit battleground as UK exporters freeze.

EU Christmas tree suppliers are replacing their UK rivals exporting to Northern Ireland this festive season because of Brexit and the Irish Sea border.

The Northern Ireland Protocol means the country will continue to comply with some EU rules, including plant and tree health, to prevent a difficult Irish border. Read the full story.

