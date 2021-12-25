US lifts travel restrictions on eight African countries





The White House announced on Friday it was lifting travel restrictions it had placed on eight southern African countries last month following the discovery of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

President BidenJoe Biden Harris tests negative for COVID-19 after close contact with aid Standing with Joe Manchin Calling him vacation in Biden: “Merry Christmas and let’s go Brandon” MORE to lift restrictions on December 31, just a months after the start of the bans announced, according to White House deputy press secretary Kevin Munoz.

Munoz noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that the restrictions be lifted.

On December 31, @POTUS will lift temporary travel restrictions on Southern African countries. The move was recommended by @CDCgov, Munoz wrote on Twitter.

The restrictions have given us time to understand Omicron and we know our existing vaccines work against Omicron, especially boosted, he added.

The Biden administration last month announced restrictions on South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi in an attempt to contain the spread of the omicron variant. .

A senior administration official told CNN that the CDC ultimately recommended lifting the restrictions due to advances by health experts in understanding the omicron variant and due to the strain being spread across the world.

First, our country’s health officials have made strides in understanding Omicron; Above all, our existing vaccines are effective against serious illnesses with Omicron, especially if you are boosted. Second, with Omicron now present in the United States and around the world, international travelers from those countries will not have a significant impact on American cases, the official told CNN.

President Biden said on Tuesday he was considering lifting travel restrictions, telling reporters that I will speak with my team in the coming days.

He reiterated that the administration implemented the bans to see how much time we had ahead of them. [omicron] hit here so we can start deciding what we need by looking at what’s going on in other countries.

He said the United States, however, was past that now.

A senior official told Reuters, which first reported the restrictions being lifted, that the temporary travel ban had served its purpose, adding that it had bought time to understand the science, it had given time to ‘analyze the variant.

The official said the restrictions were not intended to prevent the omicron variant from entering the United States, but rather to reduce the number of cases entering those early days and weeks.

Keeping the pressure out of the US, the official said we know we can’t do this.

The highly mutated strain has since spread to a number of countries around the world, including all states in the United States. It now represents the majority of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

Other countries, including the UK, have implemented similar travel bans in African countries following the first detection of the omicron variant. The UK lifted its restrictions last week, highlighting community transmission of the strain in the country.

The lifting of the restrictions comes after the Biden administration came under criticism for their implementation by the international community and public health experts, who argued the bans were ineffective because the variant had spread widely in states- United and other countries. The White House, however, had defended the restrictions as a necessary public health measure.

La Colline contacted the White House for more information.

Updated at 9:44 a.m.

