I made mistakes as a single person, but I have no regrets





Buckle up, Bachelor Nation. Clayton Echard can’t wait to watch season 26 of The Bachelor but knows he will have to take responsibility for his mistakes.

[Doozy] It’s a good word to choose, the 28-year-old Missouri native told Us Weekly ahead of the Monday, Jan. 3 premiere. There are a lot of words you can choose chaotic. It’s crazy to see the promos, obviously I experienced it, but I’m ready to see it again. There are some things that [I didnt see]. I wasn’t there 24/7 around all the women so I’m going to see things for myself for the first time. And I can’t wait to see what it looks like. Obviously I’ve heard a lot of dramas that I wasn’t present for, but now I’m like, OK, maybe I’ll catch someone who told me a story that maybe doesn’t exactly match. As I see.

Clayton Echard ABC / Pamela Littky

In the Claytons season trailer, it is revealed that he falls in love with three women and expresses his feelings to the contestants. He also showed that he told two of the ladies at a rose ceremony that he was intimate with the two of them.

Can’t say I have any regrets because if I had done things differently, would this have been my 100% authentic trip? And I think the answer to that is no, said the former Us footballer. So what I did and every moment while I was there was what I thought was right. Does that mean it was fair? Probably not, no. I mean, I definitely wasn’t perfect. I did some things wrong, but I did everything according to my will and what I thought was best. And so for that, I’m like, you know what, you stay true to yourself, and you’ve developed battle scars along the way, but that’s exactly what life is about.

Fans of the franchise learned that Clayton was the frontman of season 26 even before making her debut in Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. As a result, some viewers questioned the networks’ decision to choose him to distribute roses.

Clayton Echard ABC

Everyone has a lot of questions, right? And rightly so. I’ve read it all online so I know what’s going on, Clayton admitted to Us. People say: Oh, we don’t know his personality, so why was he chosen? I’ll say this, like, I’ll have a little more airtime, I think it’s safe to say my side of things here, so my personality will come out. And I think people see it for what it is and I’m excited.

Clayton added that he was asking Bachelor Nation to be patient and give me that chance.

I don’t know all the reasons I was chosen, but I can say I think the producers saw me as someone who really wanted to find love and so they’re like, you know, that He’s someone who, like, we believe in that here to take it seriously, he continued. And I was, and I did, so I was really, really grateful to be offered the Bachelor job.

Season 26 of The Bachelor airs on ABC on Monday, January 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

Listen here for the right reasons to get the scoop on the Bachelor franchise and exclusive candidate interviews

