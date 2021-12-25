Rise in COVID cases causing flight delays in Tampa and other U.S. airports





TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) The rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant has forced airlines to cancel flights across the country. Now several airlines are reporting staff issues due to the virus.

The cancellations impacted passengers across the country and at Tampa International Airport.

“We are flying into Albuquerque and our flight has been delayed for about two hours,” said passenger Ethan Mason.

To paraphrase Bugs Bunny, that wrong turn in Albuquerque created a big deal for the Mason family.

“The two hour delay in Houston means we’re probably going to miss our flight to Albuquerque, so we’re trying to figure out how to get those flights because there aren’t that many flights,” Mason said.

Her mom says it has an impact on their Christmas plans.

“Well we have two kids who are on a flight that was canceled and the rest of the family is on another flight so we were all supposed to arrive within minutes of each other originally and now we’re going to be three hours apart, ”said Angela Mason, who now fears they may not all be together for Christmas.

“We would love to be seated tonight so that we can all be together on Christmas Day, so it would be nice to all be together,” she added.

The Mason family is not alone. According to FlightAware, more than two thousand domestic flights have been canceled by airlines in the United States. Chris Fadigan and his new wife discovered on Thursday there was a problem with their flight on Friday.

“As of yesterday it was pushed back until 1:15 am today and just in the last hour it was pushed back to around 3:15 am but that would cause us to miss our connector,” said Fadigan.

This isn’t the first time COVID has impacted the young couple’s life.

“We got married around the time of COVID so I haven’t changed my last name yet,” said Fadigan’s wife, Stephanie Avery.

Instead of getting angry or frustrated, they came up with a good alternative plan.

“With everything going on in the world, with COVID and the personnel issues, we kind of very quickly accepted that this was not going to happen the way we expected, so thinking of a destination that would have a lot of trouble. ‘hotels, maybe Vegas as a starting point and we can go anywhere from there and go to a national park or something and make the most of it, ”Fadigan said.

Several Tampa Airport airlines were forced to cancel flights on Friday, including United, Delta, Jet Blue and Alaska Airlines.

