British man arrested by Taliban in Kabul





NEW YORK: Commercial airlines around the world have canceled more than 4,500 flights over the Christmas weekend as the rise in COVID-19 infection caused by the Omicron strain creates greater uncertainty and unhappiness for holiday travelers. According to the cumulative count of flight tracking website FlightAware.com, Friday, on Christmas Eve, is usually a tough day for air travel. Nearly 10,000 more flights were delayed. According to the website, 1,779 flights were canceled worldwide on Christmas Day and an additional 402 flights scheduled for Sunday were canceled, according to the website. United and Delta were among the first US carriers to report a wave of holiday weekend cancellations, with a quarter of all flights canceled over the weekend, FlightAware data shows, with nearly 280 suspended flights on Friday alone. . COVID-19 infection spikes in some areas, such as the East Coast, are percentages. The average number of new U.S. coronavirus cases rose 45 percent over the past week to 179,000. a Reuters tally.New York broke the daily record for the week, reporting more than 44,000 new cases on Friday alone. At least 10 other states set new daily case records on Thursday or Friday. Rising hospitalizations have taken a toll on the health care system, especially in the Midwest. Pressure from the initial wave of cases of delta variants could rise to a tenth by the beginning of next week from -19 last week, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday said. https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/one-10-londoners-likely-infected-with-covid-ons-models-2021-12-24Government data recorded 122,186 new infections nationwide on Friday It is the third day after the number of known cases has crossed 100,000. Although recent studies show that Omicron has a milder disease and lower hospitalization rates than previous COVID-19 strains, health officials have remained cautious about the outlook. There is a glimmer of hope for Christmas… but it’s not yet at the point where we can relegate a serious threat, UK Health and Safety Director Jenny Harries told the BBC. As the daily count crossed 94,000 on Friday and hospitalizations due to the virus hit a seven-month high, the government could convene a special meeting on Monday to trigger new public health restrictions. Despite uncertainty and grim news around the world, Americans in America continued their travel plans through a holiday season that was overshadowed by the second pandemic. Long Beach, Mississippi, accountant Moses Jimenez flew to New York with his wife and three children, despite the latest coronavirus cases shattered their hopes. Whether it’s watching Hamilton’s Broadway show or visiting a museum. Hamilton was one of 12 productions to cancel the show this week as cast and staff tested positive for COVID-19. The museum has been removed from the family tour itinerary as many now require proof of immunizations and two young children are not eligible for immunizations. Instead, the 33-year-old Jimenez said the family would do their best to roam the city’s streets and parks, meeting relatives. Jimenez told Reuters at New Yorks LaGuardia Airport on Thursday. Annual Outdoor New Year’s Eve Celebration Square https://www.reuters.com/world/us/new-york-city-scale-down-new-years-eve-celebrations -times-square in response to surge in new coronavirus cases -2021-12-23, attendance is limited to 15,000 people. The Biden administration will lift travel restrictions to eight South African countries that were imposed last month over concerns about the Omicron variant next week, the White House said https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/exclus ive- us-lift-travel-curbs-eight-african-countries-source-2021-12-24. (Reported by Alistair Bell, Arriana McLymore, David Ljunggren, Maria Caspani, and David Shepardson; written by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles and additional reports, edited by Howard Goller, Diane Craft and Sandra Maler)

