UK celebrates James Webb Space Telescope launch





The telescope known as Webb was launched on December 25, 2021 at 12:20 PM from Arianespace Space Airport in French Guiana. This is the culmination of decades of scientific collaboration.

The mission is led by NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency, with the UK playing a key role by leading a European consortium that has designed, built and tested one of four major scientific instruments. American partner.

Science Secretary George Freeman said:

Today is a landmark milestone in international and British space science. The Webb Space Telescope will allow us to go further and deeper to explore and discover planetary universes.

This project relies heavily on the world-class expertise of Britain’s top scientists and engineers who were able to provide important parts of this complex and powerful telescope.

Being at the heart of this international project showcases the innovative talents of the world’s best scientists and engineers in the UK and underscores our position as a global science powerhouse.

Secretary Freeman – JWST Launch

see the universe

The telescope will redefine our understanding of the universe and reveal some of the secrets of a distant universe.

Webb will look into the dusty clouds of space and view our solar system in a whole new way, in previously unseen detail, so scientists can determine how the first galaxies formed.

British scientists and engineers played a decisive role in the development and launch of the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). It can see faint light from the most distant stars and travel back in time more effectively than ever before. Peek through the dust and gas and discover how stars form.

The Mid Infrared Instrument (MIRI) of JWST, where the UK is leading the European consortium. Credit: STFC RAL Space

The MIRI development was funded by the UK Space Agency and the Science and Technology Facility Council, which is part of UK Research and Innovation and ESA.

Caroline Harper, head of space science at the British Space Agency, said:

Webb is rewriting textbooks on astronomy, showing us things about the universe we haven’t seen before. I am delighted to see the fascinating discoveries the spacecraft makes as it reveals the evolution of the universe.

The UK played a decisive role in developing mid-infrared devices on this once-in-a-generation mission. The instrument will examine the physical and chemical properties of objects in the early universe in greater detail than ever before. This was a fantastic example of an industry-university partnership that showcases the skills and expertise of our scientists and engineers.

England of the James Webb Space Telescope

british web

MIRI will offer a number of features that boast a spectrograph that breaks down light into its constituent wavelengths, a coronagraph that blocks starlight and sees faint objects next to the stars, and a camera that takes pictures.

MIRI was designed, built and tested by a UK-led, 10-member European consortium in collaboration with the US. European contributions are led by Professor Gillian Wright MBE of STFC UK Astronomy Technology Center (UKATC) and include STFC RAL Space, University of Leicester and Airbus UK.

The UK’s leading role in equipment is to assume responsibility for overall design, scientific performance, mechanical, thermal and optical design, along with assembly, integration, test and calibration software.

The UK (British Space Agency and STFC since 2011) has invested nearly $20 million in the MIRI development phase and has continued to support the UK MIRI team’s essential post-delivery testing, integration, calibration and characterization activities.

Professor Gillian Wright, MIRI’s European Principal Researcher and UKATC Director, said:

Seeing the release of Webb with MIRI is a decisive moment, more than 20 years later.

MIRI is a special tool for the breadth of science, the team that built it, and the coolest tool on Webb. Faced with the challenge, the MIRI team has brought in several sophisticated engineering solutions to make it a reality.

Webb’s mission as a whole is a remarkable technological innovation in scale and complexity, which extends to devices including MIRI. With the launch, we are all looking forward to the first MIRI data and a new perspective on the universe we will have.

Webb’s next step

Credit: NASA

Webb has been launched successfully, but that journey is only the beginning.

The giant mirror for the telescope had to be launched into 18 segments folded inside the projectile, spread out in space, and all segments had to be perfectly aligned. To keep the balloons cool enough to work, you’ll need a giant sunshield the size of a tennis court and unfold from space.

Then Webb will go on a month-long journey to a destination a million miles from Earth. Commissioning of the observatory will begin six months after launch, with first results expected in the summer of 2022.

