As Omicron spreads, the unvaccinated in the United States remain rebellious





He coughed on me last night when I hugged him, she said. I am not afraid. I have never been afraid.

Dr Luciana Borio, former chief scientist with the Food and Drug Administration who advised Mr Biden during the transition, said reaching the unvaccinated was now arguably the most difficult aspect of the US response that would require a change of course at federal and state level. priorities, such as reopening community vaccination sites or urging providers to focus more on the first doses.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services pointed out that a large public education campaign on vaccines is still underway at the agency, with special attention now to reaching young children and those in need. need a reminder. This week, new ads targeting young Americans in rural areas featured the language: When you’re done with Covid, that doesn’t mean you’re over with you. Other ads targeting adults in rural areas have warned of the financial costs of contracting the virus.

In Cleveland, the Covid picture is one of the darkest in the country. Intensive care units are swarming with patients with the Delta variant, with a wave of new Omicron infections looming. New infections in Cuyahoga County, which includes Cleveland, have increased 234% in the past two weeks.

Ohio, where 60% of people have received at least one injection, now has the highest Covid-19 hospitalization rate in the country, and doctors say emergency rooms and intensive care units are running low beds. They are forced to call people while on vacation as the rising infections decline among their staff.

There was only one open bed in an intensive care unit on the sixth floor of the main Cleveland Clinic campus on Thursday morning, where about 90 percent of intensive care patients were not vaccinated. The demand for intensive care has become so great that when a bed opens, nurses clean the rooms and move the patients themselves to make room for the next patient.

It feels like this will never end, said Claire Strauser, nurse manager of the intensive care unit whose adult son has always refused his pleas for the vaccine. Ms Strauser said she likely wouldn’t see him on Christmas to reduce her own chances of getting infected and sidelined from a job she is dedicated to.

I don’t know what can change, she said. They are just hollowed out.

