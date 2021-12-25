Scotland’s lowest covid infection across the UK despite Omicron’s rise





Scotland had the lowest covid infection rate among the four UK countries last week, despite no increase in cases since peaking in September.

The latest estimates for the state from December 13 to 19 are around 1 in 65, or 79,200 people infected with Covid-19, according to a new analysis from the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

That’s an increase from last week’s estimate of 1/80, but still below the September high of 1/45.

The week of December 15 marked the biggest increase in weeks, with 6,841 positive cases per day.

The impact of Omicron is being felt across the UK. This strain is milder and more contagious than the previous strain.

In the week ending December 19, Covid-19 infection levels reached a new record high, with a total of 1.7 million people estimated to be infected with Covid-19 in the UK.

New interim data released on Friday shows the highest level of infection is in the UK, with around 1 in 35 in private households 1 in 45 in the 7 days through December 19 to the 19th of December. Expect to be infected with Covid-19.

This is the highest estimate in the UK since ONS began estimating community transmission levels in the UK in May 2020, at around 1.5 million people.

ONS said infections with the Omicron strain-compatible coronavirus have increased in all parts of the UK, with significant regional variation, with the highest rates in London and the lowest rates in the Northeast.

In Wales, it is estimated that around 1 in 45 people will contract Covid-19 in the week through 19 December, slightly lower than 1 in 40 in October.

In Northern Ireland, the latest estimate is 1 in 40, comparable to the mid-August record.

Esther Sutherland, chief statistician for the COVID-19 Infection Survey, said: These latest figures show that infections continue to rise in most of the UK and across all age groups.

“The increase is most pronounced in London, where the most recent data suggests that 1 in 20 people have been infected with COVID-19 in a recent week. The figure also suggests that the rapid spread of the Omicron strain is an important factor in the recent trend.

Recent figures suggest that UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) chief executive Dr. Jenny Harries suggests that omicrons could lead to more serious illness than the delta-type coronavirus provides a glimmer of Christmas hope. It comes after saying data that it is unlikely.

Read more: Omicron patients are less likely to be hospitalized.

The UKHSA estimates that people with Omicron are 31% to 45% less likely to attend an A&E and 50% to 70% less likely to be hospitalized than people with the Delta mutation.

Secretary Nicola Sturgeon also urged people to vaccinate in a Christmas message.

The vaccination program has been a source of light for a really tough month,” she said.

Until three or four weeks ago, we were all looking forward to a very ordinary Christmas. I am very sorry that this year will not be like this.

But many of us will still be much more normal than last year due to vaccinations.

Getting vaccinated is the most important way. Of course not the only way, but we can all protect each other as we get through the next phase of the pandemic. Immunization is above all a sign of compassion and solidarity for one another.

By continuing to show compassion and solidarity, we hope that we can all enjoy the safest and best of the festivities.”

