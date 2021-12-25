Despite promising Omicron data, Jenny Harries says serious threats to the UK remain.





Dr Jenny Harries said: “Although research showing that people infected with the virus need less hospital treatment, omicron still poses a serious threat to the UK.”

The UK Health Security Agency’s (UKHSA) chief executive’s remarks follow her stern warning last week that this variant is probably the most significant threat we’ve had since the pandemic began.

In a study published on Thursday, the UKHSA estimated that people with Omicron were 31 to 45 percent less likely to attend an A&E and 50 percent less likely to be hospitalized than those with the Delta mutation.

But due to the sheer number of infections that occurred on Thursday, official data showed nearly 120,000 new positive cases, warning that a significant number could still be seriously ill and require hospital treatment.

When asked on the BBC radio 4s Today program whether research on hospitalization was enough to downgrade her warning to MP last week, she said: Downgrade that serious threat.

Emphasizing the fact that very few numbers are involved in the preliminary findings published by the UKHSA, Dr Harries said: Critically, Omicron appeared mainly in young people. It is only now that the cases are beginning to spread to older people, especially those over the age of 60. – And 70 years old.

There are many reasons to keep looking at this data.

She added later. I think we don’t know yet. [whether] This will be a much less serious ailment for the elderly population, which we are most concerned about, usually associated with serious illness and death.

Since Boris Johnson has not yet decided whether additional coronavirus restrictions will be needed after Christmas in the UK, Dr Harris suggested that ministers should consider the broader impact of the omicron wave rather than the severity of the disease.

When asked if the government will have the information it needs to make a key decision by Monday, she told the BBC that ministers are keeping up-to-date with the data every day and will continue throughout Christmas.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said on Thursday that the government could not risk the NHS being overwhelmed.

(PA wire)

Ministers will review all data we have available, she said. And that’s not just what the mechanics are talking about, it’s the impact it has on society.

For example, we have a very high percentage of individuals with the disease. We know, especially in London, that 1 in 35 people currently own an Omicron. Now it’s affecting the workforce. So it’s not just about hospitalization rates.

According to Thursday evening’s report, it seems increasingly unlikely that new restrictions will be introduced on New Year’s Eve, given the UKHSA and other agencies’ study of the Omicron variant.

A government source told The Daily Telegraph that it was Whitehall’s real assumption that Johnson could end new legal restrictions on socializing right after Christmas and instead offer advice to the public.

They also added that if the prime minister decides further restrictions are needed to contain the spread of the coronavirus at the request of rebellious Conservative lawmakers, it will be constrained by the brief convening of parliament next week, which Johnson promised.

But in a speech Thursday, health minister Sajid Javid warned that cases are spreading at an alarming rate, saying:

When asked when people’s New Year’s resolutions will become clear, Zabid said: The government has already taken action. so-called plan B; People have been wiser and much more cautious since they found out about this variant.

And like I said, I was always getting more data. Before Christmas… it was clear that no further restrictions were needed, but of course we will continue to review the situation.

He added: No further announcements are planned this week. Despite everyone’s attention and wise caution, people should enjoy Christmas with family and friends, and of course they should be vigilant and the situation will continue to be reviewed.

We always learn more as we did with this new data, and we will continue to analyze that data. And if there’s more we need to do, we’ll do it. But before Christmas, nothing more will happen.

