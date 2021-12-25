US Became ‘Arrogant’ After Soviet Union Collapsed, Gorbachev Says 30 Years After Resigning





The United States became “arrogant and confident” after the collapse of the Soviet Union, said Mikhail Gorbachev in an interview published on the eve of the 30th anniversary of his resignation as president of the USSR.

Gorbachev, 90, said there was a triumphant mood in the West, especially in the United States after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

The former Soviet president told state news agency RIA Novosti in an interview published on December 24 that the Kremlin was in a weak position to negotiate because the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 brought about the economic chaos.

In such a position, how can we hope for equal relations with the United States, with the West? said Gorbachev. This is the first thing. Second, and no less important, is the triumphant mood in the West, especially the United States. Arrogance and self-confidence were going to their heads.

Gorbachev blamed the American desire to build a new empire for the current disputes over NATO and Ukraine.

But he welcomed the upcoming security talks between Moscow and Washington prompted by Russian military build-up near its border with Ukraine.

“I hope there will be a result,” he said.

Gorbachev resigned as president of the Soviet Union on December 25, 1991, days after the leaders of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine declared that the USSR no longer existed.

In recent years, President Vladimir Putin has become increasingly critical of NATO expansion and has recently demanded “legal guarantees” that would prevent further NATO expansion to the east and the deployment of weapons in neighboring states, mainly in Ukraine.

The United States has said some of Russia’s demands are unacceptable.

Putin told a press conference on December 23 that Washington was prepared to discuss the proposals and that talks could take place early next year in Geneva.

A senior US administration official said the US was ready to enter talks with Russia in early January over its request for security guarantees, but the official did not name a location.

Putin once called the collapse of the Soviet Union “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century, and in a documentary aired on state television earlier this month, he said it was the disintegration of historic Russia.

With AFP report

