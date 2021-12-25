Thriving small shops in the UK offer hope to the global retail industry





LEEDS, England The retail turmoil cut off by the pandemic has particularly hit the UK. But independent stores are thriving.

This gives a decent silver lining to a global industry that has been lowered by the pre-pandemic explosion of e-commerce, and again and again unlocks Covid-19. According to Local Data Co., which collects retail data, the number of independent stores generally classified as privately owned businesses operating a single store increased to 804 in the UK in the first half of 2021. It was the best 6 month period in recent years. Meanwhile, the number of chain stores decreased by 5,251, continuing the trend of large-scale closures.

It is unclear how long the boom will last. Long-term survival rates for new SMEs are low. According to the US Small Business Administration, in the United States it is about one-third within the first two years and two-thirds within 10 years. But for now, there is an official in the city of Leedsa, the historic center of British store management hoping for a retail renaissance with an explosion of independent retailers.

Andrew Cooper, chief executive of the Leeds Business Improvement District, an organization whose role is to make northern England’s city centers more attractive to consumers, said many large retailers were already pulling out even before the pandemic. But now there is an environment in which independent businesses can thrive again. People want something a little different.

Having gained a reputation as a market town in the Middle Ages, Leeds has recently become a modern retail hub in northern England. Grocery and apparel conglomerate Marks & Spencer Group PLC, one of the county’s best-known chains, started almost 140 years ago in one of the city’s indoor markets.

Leeds has witnessed the closures of numerous high-profile retail stores. Photo: Mary Turner of The Wall Street Journal

For decades, the UK’s largest chains have competed side by side along rural downtown shopping districts. Some of the UK’s largest chains, including department stores and fast-fashion retailers, have thrived amidst the competition.

However, changes in consumer tastes over the past two decades, coupled with economic shocks, have challenged traditional retailers in unprecedented ways. The 2008 global financial crisis hit UK retailers. The same was true of Amazon.com Inc. and the rise of e-commerce, further emphasizing the focus of many retailers on physical stores.

Then came the coronavirus, which destroyed the offline marketplace anew.

According to the UK-based Center for Retail Research, there are currently 252,000 stores in the UK, down from 389,000 in 2012. The agency estimates that nearly half a million jobs have been lost as a result of the shutdown. Independent stores struggled with large chains as thousands disappeared from British cities.

Like many of the UK’s shopping hubs, Leeds, an urban area with a population of about 2 million, has seen many well-known brands shut down. Chains like Debenhams, a department store rooted in 1778, and Topshop, a midmarket fashion retailer, closed their stores in Leeds as part of a nationwide online sales shift.

Their downfall is contrasted with the flourishing of independents in Leeds and elsewhere. The pandemic suddenly created a wave of idle workers, many of whom decided to expand their part-time interests or pursue an entrepreneurial itch. Meanwhile, some consumers have been forced to stay close to home and are starting to rely on local alternatives.

Harry Lynch and Tayla Harris opened up a physical store for their business, Sugar Rush Sweeties, after a surge in online ordering. Photo: Mary Turner of the Wall Street Journal

Former banker Harry Lynch and teacher Tayla Harris started their first candy store, Sugar Rush Sweeties, as an internet side job in late 2019 after spending $100 (equivalent to about $132) on candy at a local Costco. After taking a vacation during the pandemic last year, they decided to give their business all their attention. They promoted their product on Instagram and suddenly there was a flood of orders.

Lynch said everyone was at home all day with nothing else to do. In June 2020 they decided to open a physical store in East Leeds. Hired 5 employees.

The UK and international candy range is the largest in the US, delivers candy in pizza boxes, and is said to be geared towards younger consumers. The business made about $400,000 in sales last year, and this year will be even better, the two say.

In addition to the new opportunities the pandemic presents, the tools needed to open a store have become more accessible, especially online. Harris built a website for Sugar Rush Sweeties using open software provided by Israeli developer Wix.com Ltd.

Opening a physical store just got easier. Many commercial property owners, who previously may have been considered risky by independent tenants, are offering lower rents and flexible rentals to fill properties vacated by bankruptcy chains that were once considered more reliable. said Cooper.

This year Mr. Lynch and Ms. Harris is invited to open a second store in the downtown mall. They said they were initially offered a low rent, and then the rent was extended for free. However, they closed a second store six months later and decided that the mall setting was not suitable for a candy store.

The United States also saw the strength of independent stores. National data on independent retail openings are not available, but some individual sectors have exploded. For example, the number of independent bookstores in May was 2,496, up 30% from 2019, according to the Bookstore Association of America.

One factor boosting independent stores is that Covid-19 has motivated people to support the local economy through small shopping.

From Sykesville, Maryland, Lauren Corsiglia was fired from her spa job in 2020. Schools are still closed and the children are at home, so when the employer reopened her, she couldn’t come back. Corsiglia decided to open her own spa offering treatments and wellness remedies.

She said she was terrified to hear that the store would open in February, but was horrified by the response. The strong community and people here love our major street vendors.

Amanda Truman, owner of Truman Books, decided to pursue her dream after losing her job in London. Photo: Mary Turner of The Wall Street Journal

Back in England, Amanda Truman lost her job as a travel agency executive in London. She decided it was time to fulfill her dream of running a bookstore in Leeds. On its June release date, she had sold a third of her more than 700 books.

Truman said it can’t compete with Amazon on price. But we do offer them personal recommendations, activities for kids, and not writers who sign books. You can’t get it from the algorithm.

Truman Books sold over 700 books when it opened in June. Photo: Mary Turner of the Wall Street Journal

