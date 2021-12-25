Hundreds more US flights canceled on Christmas Day due to Omicron spread





United, Delta and other U.S. airlines have canceled more than 800 flights for Christmas Day, after canceling 600 flights on Christmas Eve the day before as an increase in COVID-19 cases affects their staff. The cancellations came as the Transportation Safety Administration said the number of people traveling on vacation was returning to pre-pandemic levels.

“The national peak of Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operations,” a United Airlines spokesperson told CBS News in a statement. “As a result, we have unfortunately had to cancel some flights and notify affected customers in advance of their arrival at the airport.”

FlightAware real-time flight tracking data showed that 869 flights to and from the United States were canceled as of Saturday morning. Delta listed 284 flight cancellations, United had 238, Jet Blue had 120 and American Airlines had 88 at the start of the day.

So far, more than 2,400 flights on Saturday have been canceled worldwide.

FlightAware reported on Friday that 689 U.S. flights had been canceled. United canceled 201 flights, Delta canceled 173 and JetBlue canceled 80.

“Delta teams have exhausted all options and resources, including rerouting and replacing planes and crews to cover scheduled flights,” the airline said in a statement Thursday.

The airlines apologized for the disruption and said they were trying to re-let passengers.

Globally, a total of 2,295 flights were canceled on Friday, adding to the 2,232 worldwide cancellations the day before.

The Associated Press reports that Germany-based Lufthansa on Friday announced it was canceling 12 transatlantic flights over the Christmas holiday period due to a “massive increase” in pilot work stoppages. The flights were to be directed to Houston, Boston and Washington.

Lufthansa said it had planned a “big buffer” of additional staff for the period but still had to cancel flights. The airline would not speculate on whether COVID-19 infections or quarantines were the cause of the illnesses, as it was not told what illnesses were involved. Passengers were booked on other flights.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian was among those who called on the Biden administration to take similar action or risk further disruption to air travel. The United States on Thursday shortened the COVID-19 isolation rules for healthcare workers only.

American and Southwest Airlines told CBS DFW on Thursday that they had no plans to cancel flights due to staff issues related to COVID-19.

Yet vacation travel this year has been swift. FlightAware says it has tracked more than 120,000 arrivals in the past 24 hours.

“We’re 27% ahead of last year,” said Robert Sinclair, senior director of public affairs at AAA Northeast. “Without a doubt, people have more confidence in vaccines and boosters.”

The cancellations come as millions are expected to travel for the holidays, despite the nationwide rise in COVID-19 cases led by the Omicron variant. While some travelers have canceled vacation plans due to increased cases, many others have stayed on vacation during some of the busiest travel days of the year.

The Transportation Security Administration said it plans to screen nearly 30 million people from Dec.20 to Jan.3, up from nearly 44 million in the last holiday season before the pandemic. Six million people are expected to fly, in part thanks to vaccinations.

The TSA said its agents screened more than 2 million people on Wednesday, surpassing the number of travelers that day in 2019.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging those considering travel to be fully immunized against COVID-19. People are also advised to avoid crowded and poorly ventilated spaces and wear a properly fitted face shield when in indoor public places.

The CDC has also warned of an increase in COVID-19 cases, as the rapidly spreading Omicron variant infects many people across the country. Omicron has become the dominant strain of the virus in the United States, and health officials are urging people to get vaccinated and fully boosted.

