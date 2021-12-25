UK Weather: Snow Forecast for Christmas and Boxing Day – See opportunities in your area





The National Weather Service has issued a weather warning for high areas of snow on Boxing Day, with some snow forecast for Christmas Day.

There may be snow on Christmas Day in some parts of the UK. But to see the snow, you have to climb to a higher area.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects Boxing Day to see more winter weather, but expects it to be a rainy and windy day in most parts of the country.

The National Weather Service has issued a snow advisory for some highlands on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said: This year’s Christmas period will be unstable in many parts of the UK. Many will see wet and overcast weather as mild air dominates the south and west of England.

“This contrasts with the cold air from the northeast, with some snow likely, perhaps in the Peninsula and the southern half of Scotland, and possibly a little more early on Boxing Day.

“Added to this mix is ​​strong easterly winds, especially in the northern regions, which will make it feel particularly cold.

Here we take a look at the forecast across the UK for the next few days.

Forecasters predict a dry, bright Christmas day, but warn that it will be cold.

It will be difficult for the temperature to drop below freezing overnight, and it will feel even colder tomorrow, especially with a cold wind blowing from the coast.

It will not exceed 5 degrees Celsius on Christmas Day, and there may be some snow on Boxing Day.

Monday and Tuesday will be cloudy with some rain.

Wales

The good news is that it might snow a bit on Christmas Day. But only if you go up to the higher regions of Snowdonia.

Everyone else expects a lot of rain for the day, and it will be windy in the west as well.

The temperature is set to a peak around 9C.

On Boxing Day, the Bureau of Meteorology expects a mix of showers and brighter interludes.

Monday will be dry and Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of some rain.

The weather will be chilly tomorrow with strong winds blowing.

The northern part of the area is likely to get some sunlight, but a drizzle can also obscure the Christmas mood.

The National Weather Service has predicted a dry Monday followed by rain and snow mixed with boxing.

Tuesday is expected to be cloudy, but it will feel more mild, experts say.

East Midlands

Weather forecasters say winter showers are possible throughout the Peak District in the evening.

Cold winds will blow and the temperature will not exceed 5 degrees Celsius.

Boxing Day will see early rain and some snow in higher areas.

Monday and Tuesday will be cloudy and windy.

It will be cloudy throughout Christmas day, with some light rain and a drizzle. It will rain more often in the afternoon.

The Korea Meteorological Administration predicted that it would be chilly as the maximum temperature rose to 7 degrees with strong winds.

The rain will clear up early on Boxing Day, but there will be showers and a brighter screen throughout the day.

Monday and Tuesday will be drier and milder.

east of england

Norfolk is expected to be dry, but most of Christmas Day will be wet and cloudy, the weather service said.

The east wind will blow strongly and it will be chilly. The highest temperature is around 6 degrees Celsius.

Boxing Day will kick off with some rain, but expect it to warm up with rain throughout the day.

Tuesday is expected to be drier, but more rain is possible on Monday.

London and Southeast

The Met Office predicts it will be a wet, overcast Christmas day for most people.

The big day will start off with a drizzle, but the rain will get stronger as the evening progresses.

The chilly weather will continue, but with a maximum temperature of 9C, it is expected to be warmer than other areas in the country.

Heavy showers are expected on Boxing Day, especially along the coast.

More rain is expected on Monday, but drier on Tuesday.

south west

Sadly, Christmas will be cloudy in many parts of the area where heavy rain is expected.

However, with a maximum temperature of around 11C, it will be one of the warmest areas in the UK.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said winds would be moderate and mild.

There will be some sunshine and showers on Boxing Day, but the winds are likely to be stronger on Monday.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of rain later in the day.

Northern Ireland

Christmas Day will be cloudy and windy with rain in the afternoon and evening.

There will be strong winds along the coast, and the temperature will rise to around 6 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with some rain. Monday and Tuesday will be drier.

