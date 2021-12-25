New 2022 Nissan X-Trail: Pricing, Specs and UK Release Date





The fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail is about to be released. The latest version of the Japanese brand’s large SUV will go on sale in Europe and the UK from next year as new rivals for the Kia Sorento, Peugeot 5008 and Skoda Kodiak.

The next X-Trail travels on the same CMF-C base as the latest Qashqai, so it can be used with Nissan’s latest e-Power hybrid powertrain. Unlike the compact SUV, UK buyers will also be offered the new hybrid technology at launch.

The Nissans e-Power hybrid system combines a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine with a small battery pack and electric motor to deliver 184bhp and 330Nm of torque.

It’s slightly more complex than the systems found in hybrids like the Toyota Prius, as the gasoline engine doesn’t drive the wheels directly. Instead, it acts as a generator, constantly recharging the battery pack and powering the electric motor.

This setting helps to reduce emissions and fuel consumption by ensuring that the gasoline engine is always operating at optimum efficiency. Nissan also says the system delivers an electric car-like driving experience with the instantaneous torque of the electric motor.

There is also a four-wheel drive version of the X-Trail, but UK specifications for that powertrain have yet to be confirmed. But Nissan says the system will offer the rugged versatility of the X-Trail, providing specific drivetrain settings for snow, gravel and mud.

New 2022 Nissan X-Trail: Design and Interior

For the new X-Trail, Nissan takes a leaf from the latest Qashqais styling book. The SUV has the same V-Motion grille and slim headlamps as its smaller sibling. It will also have a more angular body line to give it a thicker look than its smooth-surface predecessor. Silver-trimmed inserts and contrasting loops complete the look.

Inside, the X-Trail will receive a number of driver assistance kits likely to be unlocked in the latest Qashqai, as well as some advanced tech, including new infotainment settings. Nissan also said the new CMF-C platform will help improve the SUV’s refinement and dynamic performance.

Another benefit of the new base is that the X-Trail comes with a third row, providing seven-seater capability for large families.

New 2022 Nissan X-Trail: Pricing and Positioning

It will be some time before the next-gen X-Trail goes on sale in the UK, so Nissan hasn’t confirmed the car’s starting price yet. However, given the new platform and the level of advanced technology offered, we expect the new SUV to be significantly more expensive than its predecessor. For comparison, the price of the old car started at 26,835.

Also, the X-Trails market has changed since the 2013 Mk3 model was released. Pricing for the Skoda Kodiaq (X-Trail’s main competitor) starts at 30,415, while the cheapest Kia Sorento costs 40,060. So we expect Nissan to target a starting price of at least 30,000 to keep pace with the competition.

Nissan completes overhaul of SUV lineup with Mk4 X-Trail This process started in late 2019 with the second-generation Juke. This was followed by an exclusive hybrid replacement for the all-electric Ariya and Qashqai, unveiled in early 2021.

Click here for an in-depth review of the latest Nissan Qashqai SUV.

