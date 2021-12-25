Pope in Urbi et Orbi: Christmas invites us to dialogue, to unity, to peace





In his Christmas message “Urbi et Orbi” given at noon in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis expressed the joy of this day when God shows us through the birth of Jesus the way of encounter and dialogue so that we can see him. knew and follow him in confidence and hope, something that we need more than ever in our troubled world.

By the editor of Vatican News

Pope Francis gave his traditional Christmas message followed by his “Urbi et Orbi” blessing (to the city and the world) to crowds of pilgrims gathered in a rainy St. Peter’s Square and to the world via broadcast and streaming to worldwide.

In his opening words, he announced “the Word of God, which created the world and which gives meaning to the history and the journey of humanity, was made flesh and came to dwell among us”. This event which amazes the heart, he notes, shows how “the Word was made flesh to dialogue with us”, since “God himself, Father, Son and Holy Spirit, is dialogue, eternal and infinite communion. love and life. ”Through Jesus, God showed us the way of encounter and dialogue,“ so that we may know him and follow him, in trust and hope ”.

Patient dialogue for unity and peace

The Pope observed that our world needs dialogue, especially in these times of pandemic when unity and solidarity are essential to overcome wounds in social relations, to put them to the test. Imagine what our world would be like if it hadn’t been for the patient dialogue of so many generous people trying to keep families and communities together, and conflict prevention and resolution, he said.

Hear the cry of suffering

Describing the “great number” of seemingly endless conflicts, crises and divisions we witness today, the Pope contrasted them with how we celebrate the message of the Savior’s birth today, “ source of true peace ”which“ resonates in our hearts ”and the world. The Christmas message calls on us to respond to the tragedies of our world, he said, recalling the Syrian people who have suffered from ten years of war and Iraq struggling to recover from decades of conflict. He asked the world to hear the cry of the children of Yemen, who are suffering terribly because of a conflict that has lasted for years.

The Pope recalled the lingering tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, the city of Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus, grappling with the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic, as well as the Lebanese nation facing the unprecedented economic and social crisis.

Be open to dialogue

Despite these shadows, there is “the sign of hope”, underlined the Pope, the Love which moves the sun and the other stars was made flesh, sharing our distress and breaking down the walls of indifference. . The little child “needing everything” came “to give us everything”. The Pope then encouraged everyone to ask the Lord “for the strength to open up to dialogue” and to create in our hearts a real desire for “reconciliation and fraternity”, turning to Him in prayer.

Peace for the Middle East, Myanmar and Ukraine

Looking at the regions of the world that are in particular need of our prayers and solidarity, the thoughts of the Pope are on all those working to provide humanitarian aid to those fleeing their homeland for various reasons, including Afghanistan. who suffers from more than forty years of war. He remembered the people of Myanmar where intolerance and violence are rampant, affecting even the Christian community and places of worship. The Pope prayed for all those working to advance the meeting and dialogue in these places, also remembering the Ukrainian people and their ongoing conflict.

Reconciliation and Solidarity in Africa and the Americas

The Pope prayed for Ethiopia and for it to find the path of peace by first remembering the needs of its suffering people. He also recalled those who live in the Sahel region affected by the violence of international terrorism, for North Africa which is struggling to overcome social and economic instability, and for those who suffer from the conflicts in Sudan and South Sudan. South. May dialogue, mutual respect, solidarity and reconciliation prevail in the hearts of the peoples of the Americas, prayed the Pope.

Safety for women, children, the elderly

In this period of pandemic, the Pope prayed in particular for those who feel the effects, in particular women victims of violence, children victims of bullying, the elderly who are even more isolated. He asked the Lord to give peace of mind and unity to all families and the children they raise.

Global health and solidarity

May we all pray for ways to overcome the current health emergency, continued the Pope, and the Lord grants health to those who are infirm and vaccines to those who need it most. He remembered those who generously cared for the sick and the most vulnerable.

Recalling those imprisoned due to war, conflict and political reasons, he prayed that they could return home soon. And recalling the millions of migrants and refugees, he asked everyone to see in them our common humanity and to have at heart to understand their plight.

Take care of our common home

The Pope also recalled our need to be attentive to our common home, our planet and the environment that suffers the way we often treat it, praying that political leaders find inspiration to achieve solutions. agreements to ensure its viability for future generations.

Merry Christmas to everyone !

Recognizing and praying for the many challenges we face today, the Pope stressed that “hope prevails” a child is born, which is the Word of God. May we “learn to listen to God our Father, to listen to one another and to dialogue as brothers and sisters”, he concluded, and asked the Lord to “teach us” to walk by his side. “On the paths of peace”.

After reading his message, the Pope gave his “Urbi et Orbi” Christmas blessing.

