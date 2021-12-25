



Snowfall in Breimar

Shetland and parts of eastern Scotland have celebrated a White Christmas, the Meteorological Administration confirmed.

As of 7 a.m. on Christmas day, the Korea Meteorological Administration predicted more snow in the Southern Highlands.

Aboyne in Aberdeenshire and Strathallan in Perthshire have seen snow overnight.

A video on Twitter posted by Braemar, Ballater and the Deeside Weather Page showed significant snowfall in Braemar.

The Bureau of Meteorology said on Twitter that “it has already seen some #snow in Shetland, part of eastern Scotland.”

A tweet from the National Weather Service also documented seeing snow in the Yorkshire Dales through traffic cameras.

A spokesperson for the Korea Meteorological Administration said, “We saw snow until early Christmas, but there hasn’t been much snow since 5 this morning.”

By then we had seen snow all over Aberdeenshire, Perthshire and Shetland.

We saw snow on Christmas Day, so it’s officially a White Christmas.

A spokesperson added that there will be no more snow until after midnight.

On Boxing Day, more snow is expected in central and southern Scotland and parts of northwest England, extending south into the Peak District, the weather service has issued a yellow weather warning.

According to the agency, the warning, which takes effect after midnight, will continue until midnight.

A combination of strong winds and high snow is expected to disrupt the trip.

Roads and railroads may be affected and there is a potential for power outages.

Elsewhere, a Christmas weather warning for rain has been issued for Northern Ireland.

Heavy rain may be expected in Down County and parts of Armagh County as it is in effect from 3 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Rain can also disrupt travel and the Meteorological Administration said some homes and businesses are likely to be flooded.

London will drop from around 7C (44.6F) to 6C (42.8F) around noon with a chance of rain in the evening, and Manchester will get colder, later dropping from 4C (39.2F) to 3C (37.4F). During the day, there is a chance of rain after 10pm.

Edinburgh will see no rain and will fluctuate between 2 degrees Celsius (35.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and 3 degrees Celsius, while Belfast expects rain all day and temperatures of 6 degrees Celsius.

Forecasters say Cardiff will be 8 degrees Celsius (46.4 degrees Fahrenheit) or 9 degrees Celsius (48.2 degrees Fahrenheit) on Christmas Day, but rain is expected throughout.

