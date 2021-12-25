UK Storm Forecast: Warning of Boxing Day hit after Christmas snowfall





A yellow weather warning has already been issued for Boxing Day snow and ice across parts of Scotland and northern England, and travel and power supplies are expected to be disrupted.

Boxing Day Weather: Meteorological Department issues yellow warning for UK

The UK can be stormy the day after Christmas. The new year will bring more humid and windy weather.

France will hit the storm on Boxing Day and could move to the UK in the last week of December, some forecasters said.

Today, Snowdonia, North Wales and parts of Penin are expected to already have a White Christmas as rain from the southwest moves north to meet cooler air.

Accuweather meteorologist Tony Zartman told Express.co.uk that the Francis storm could affect the UK’s south coast.

Some parts of the UK will see a White Christmas today.

He said: On Boxing Day, a storm will pass south across France.

“This could bring some rain as far north as the south coast of England.

However, much of the rest of England and Wales is expected to be dry at this point.

The next storm to hit the UK will be named Corrie, according to the UK Meteorological Agency and Ireland’s equivalent, Met Eireann.

The weather forecast for this week said that “some lasting rain is expected in the south” and Christmas will be “unsettled” in most parts of the UK, with snow falling in the north of England and the highlands of Scotland.

Temperatures are expected to drop to minus 2 degrees Celsius in the future.

Rain is expected to dominate the south of England over the Christmas weekend, with up to 40mm of rain expected in southwest England and Wales over the next 12 hours today.

Between Christmas and December 28, temperatures in parts of the north and east of England are expected to drop to minus 2 degrees Celsius, but average temperatures throughout the year will be slightly higher.

Southern England is expected to experience mild temperatures between 7C and 9C with orders of rain and clouds.

Meteorologist Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “The Christmas period will be unsettling for most parts of the UK this year. Many will see wet and overcast weather as mild air dominates the south and west of England.

“This contrasts with the cold air from the northeast, with some snow likely, perhaps in the Peninsula and the southern half of Scotland, and possibly a little more early on Boxing Day.

“Added to this mix is ​​strong easterly winds, especially in the northern regions, which will make it feel particularly cold.

UK Snow Forecast: Severe weather warning for Boxing Day blackouts and travel disruption

UK Weather: Snow Forecast for Christmas and Boxing Day – See opportunities in your area

