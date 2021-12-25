Kevin Bickner and Anna Hoffman win U.S. Olympic ski jumping trials





Kevin Bickner and Anna Hoffman have won the Olympic ski jumping trials in the United States, but so far only Bickner is registered for the Winter Games in February.

Bickner, the top American at the 2018 Olympics, in 18th place, won with the top two jumps in Lake Placid, NY on Saturday. Decker Dean, candidate for his first Olympics, was second, 13 points behind the two-jump combination. Casey Larson, a 2018 Olympian, was third.

The United States men currently have two individual Olympic quota spots, although that could change after the international qualifiers close next month. Two would be the fewest American male ski jumpers ever at the Olympics, according to Olympedia.org.

Bickner is guaranteed to make the Olympic squad if the United States has at least one spot in the men’s quota.

American women have no Olympic quota place at this time. If they earn a spot, it will go to up-and-coming Olympian Hoffman, who passed Logan Sankey by half a point on the second jump.

Women’s ski jumping made its debut at the 2014 Olympics. Top American of the past decade, Sarah Hendrickson, announced her retirement in March.

While the United States has recently enjoyed success in the sister sports of cross-country skiing and Nordic combined, it last won an Olympic ski jumping medal in 1974. This medal was actually awarded to the 1924 Winter Games in Chamonix. It was learned 50 years later that a math error denied American Anders Haugena the bronze medal, and the IOC corrected the results.

