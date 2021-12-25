The other gift Jesus gives us at Christmas





Picture this with me: you walk down the stairs on Christmas morning to find a gift wrapped under the tree with a tag attached to it. What are your options at this time? (1) You can read the tag, see it for yourself, unwrap the gift and enjoy it fully. (2) You can tear off the paper and take a peek, but leave it wrapped as it is not what you expected or hoped for. (3) You can leave the package under the tree intact because you haven’t read the label and no one told you it’s for you.

Do you know what this gift is? Perhaps the assumption here is that the gift we are talking about is the birth of Christ. His birth is the sole focus of this glorious celebration we call Christmas, after all. But there is another gift. Jesus spoke of this gift when he was preparing his disciples for his ascension about thirty-three years after his birth.

CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS WITH YOUR CHILDREN, BECAUSE THEY ALREADY BELIEVE IN GOD

He said to them: “But when the Father sends the Advocate as my representative, that is to say the Holy Spirit, he will teach you everything and remind you of everything I have told you. the peace that I give is a gift that the world cannot give. So don’t worry or be afraid. ”(John 14: 26-27 NLT)

Jesus gives us the gift of peace of mind and heart. It is unlike any gift we can give ourselves. No matter the extent of our resources or the extent of our influence, we cannot give ourselves or each other the kind of peace our hearts and minds so desperately seek these days. In this conflicting climate, or simply in the chaos of our own lives, we struggle for peace but find it out of reach.

I wasted a great deal of energy and precious time trying to achieve peace by creating better circumstances. Maybe it’s fair to say that we all believe, to some extent, that changing our circumstances or solving our problems will lead to greater peace.

AND IF THERE WASN’T NOL?

We might think, “If only I could force a painful situation to resolve itself, if only I could help a child make different choices, if only I could achieve what I’m working for, if only my loved one would be healthy again, if only I could stop feeling like a failure, then I will finally have peace. ”

But it seems that Jesus is teaching something different. Peace is not something that we can create in our lives through different circumstances. Peace is a gift freely given to us in the Holy Spirit. The Spirit of Christ gives us peace of mind and heart that is outside of circumstance.

When you believe in the finished work of Christ, his life, death, resurrection, and ascension in your name, the Holy Spirit settles in your spirit. The presence of the Spirits unites you to the Son, so that in Him you may receive the life and love of the Father. You are the house of the Holy Spirit. He lives in your inner being and works on your behalf, manifesting his peace in your pain, anxiety and fear.

The Holy Spirit, our supernatural helper, comforts us, fills us with hope and joy, gives us life and

peace strengthens us in our inner being, guides us on the path of life, communicates with us, prays for us, leads us in truth, empowers us to fight sin, illuminates the scriptures and pleads for us. He opens our hearts to the love of Jesus, makes us more like Jesus, and gives us supernatural gifts to build up the church and glorify God.

This passage from John 14 is probably Jesus’ most important teaching on the Trinity. Jesus promised the power of the Holy Spirit to his disciples, a power that would literally change everything for them. You see, Jesus knew his death was imminent, so he began to prepare his disciples for the work of the Holy Spirit in their lives. He assured them that the same presence, the same power and the same peace as with Him would soon be given to them. And U.S!

Jesus, the Prince of Peace, promises us his peace, in the Person of the Holy Spirit.

The Holy Spirit is the power and the presence of Christ. He shares the same essence as Jesus, and yet he is his own divine person who serves a very distinct (and vital!) Purpose in the life of a believer. The Holy Spirit continues what Jesus began with his birth.

But here’s the thing. Although the Holy Ghost is a free gift to all who believe, not everyone appreciates this gift. Not everyone opens the package under the tree, so to speak.

So we live in fear. We are anxious. We may even be living in resentment, agitation, or anger. I did this. I can still do it. None of us are immune to giving up the glorious benefits of Christ’s birth because we are conditioned to try and live this life with our own power and strength. But God is faithful, by his grace, to bring us back to dependence on his Spirit so that we can truly experience his peace.

My prayer for us at Christmas is that the peace of Christ reign in our hearts (Col 3:15) through the power of the Holy Spirit. That everything that rules our hearts, whether it be disappointment, resentment, sorrow or ingratitude, would be overwhelmed by the gift that Jesus gives – His perfect peace in our imperfect and painful circumstances, and in a world chaotic and painful.

This Christmas, may we rest in the assurance that we enter 2022 with the gift of peace freely offered to us, truly living within us, waiting to be activated and appreciated. Because if you’ve put your faith in Jesus, then right now the Holy Spirit is living in you. He is eager to awaken you to his transforming power within you and to welcome you in a peace which is beyond all human comprehension for it is the supernatural peace of Christ.

