Arctic Adventures in Finnish Lapland





After another mild, snow-free Christmas in most of England, there’s still time to book a late festive holiday in the more believable winter wonderland.

In northern Finland, a vast area of ​​frozen lakes, snow-capped huts and endless arctic forests allows you to enjoy proper winter whiteout from early November to late March.

Why are you here?

The first and most obvious reason is that Finnish Lapland is sensually beautiful. It is five times the size of Wales and with only 180,000 people, it is completely empty and unspoiled.

Even on a suburban street, winter in the north is an adventure. As you stroll through the cozy lighted houses, you will only hear the snowballs falling quietly beneath your feet. Go a little more adventurous on the network of off-road sidewalks or ski routes and experience an instinctive explosion of icy solitude.

Be prepared for the weather and be prepared for the dark, but that’s part of the experience. The physical end of the Arctic comes alive in its own right and is the perfect justification for a long evening of hot chocolate by a log fire.

to do

Lapland is best known as a pre-Christmas destination, but Lapland has a reputation for being a year-round outdoor destination. The creation of a new national park in the region over the next year is expected to further encourage and sustainably develop nature-based tourism.

Most international visitors arrive in Rovaniemi, home to Santa Claus Village and other family-friendly attractions. If you have small children, stopping here may be inevitable, but otherwise you can go straight to Salla, a small town 85 miles northeast.

In summer, you’ll find lakes, valleys and pine forests lush and delightful patchworks bathed in the midnight sun. But at this time of the year, the lake freezes for a long time and, like everything else, is covered with deepening snow.

Variants like Narnia allow for winter activities.

Reindeer Safari: A reindeer-drawn sleigh trip is an essential part of your stay in Lapland. After putting on your snow boots and work clothes, your expert guide will introduce you to the means of propulsion and outline your habits and personality flaws. Reindeer are dogmatic animals with strong opinions about where they want to go and how fast they want to go. They also have a knack for figuring out which drivers can get through at a more leisurely pace, but why rush through scenery like this? The route runs through lush woodland and icy lakes, with stops where you can feed reindeer calves and warm their limbs with fire. Sala Reindeer Park, 3-Hour Safari, 80 per adult (40 for children under 13) )

Snowmobile excursions: Faster and more obedient than reindeer, snowmobiles are a great way to get through the forest to Ruuhitunturi, a mountaintop near Salla, which in good weather offers great views of the surrounding valley. Equipped with powerful headlamps, the vehicle can be pulled out on gloomy winter afternoons, and later, Arctic Circle Safaris offer moonlight itineraries that depart late in the evening to maximize your chances of seeing the northern lights. Day trips include a stop at a candlelit hut for a hot drink and a cup of cinnamon bread. Arctic Circle Safaris 2-hour snowmobile safari, 95 snowmobiles per person (or 70 each for 2 people sharing a car) )

Winter sports: Sallas ski resort is rated as Finland’s best in 2021. Flooded all day for safe skiing after sunset, the ski area has 15 slopes, the longest at 1,300 meters. The snowplow is ready when the Arctic climate produces the wrong kind of powder, a common problem when temperatures drop below freezing. Cross-country skis, snowshoes and e-bikes (and guides) with tires take you off the pistes with varying levels of comfort. Sala Ski and Active, a variety of ski passes and activities available

Hiking: For all the thrills of motorized or reindeer driven expeditions, the purest way to experience arctic solitude is to walk on two feet. Maps are available at Salla Ski and Active, and the sidewalks are well signposted (cell phone coverage is also good). It’s hard to go too far as long as you’re off the clearly marked cross-country ski route. Local hikers and dog walkers are well on the main route, but if you go off the line, you can sink in your ankles or knees. Soft and fresh snow. The hike from Northern Sallatunturi Fell to the lookout overlooking the Russian border is well worth the slippery final climb up the icy steps.

Aurora: It’s never guaranteed, but a peek at the aurora is a highlight for those who see it. Solar storms are usually strongest around the vernal equinox in September and March, but the aurora can appear at any time during winter. A large factor of luck is also involved. You need not only strong solar activity, but also clear skies at the same time.

what to wear

Outdoor adventure companies offer warm winter clothing and boots to those who don’t own them, usually at no extra cost, but you’ll need at least some gear to stay comfortable in temperatures that regularly drop below minus 20C. A windproof down jacket, thick gloves and socks, fleece-lined trousers, a hat and scarf or snood will help. You may need to carry your phone and camera on the court to keep the battery running.

what to eat

The traditional Lapland diet relies heavily on fish and game, both of which are readily available at Sallas cafes and restaurants. The reindeer are particularly well represented, and their rich meat is a great way to beat the cold. Trout and a variety of other local fish offer lighter options. A delightful, rustic café overlooking the ski slopes, Keloravintola offers a mousse burger, pike steak and reindeer served with meatballs, pasta or pizza. Restaurant Kiela near Arctic Circle Safaris specializes in more authentic Lapland cuisine.

where to stay

Located at the foot of the ski slopes, the Salla Holiday Club offers a variety of modern and comfortable rooms and apartments, many with private saunas. Especially popular with families, this hotel has a swimming pool and spa, as well as a restaurant serving buffet breakfast and dinner (studios from 85 per night and two-bedroom apartments from 140, minimum 2 nights). Along the way are the Sallatunturin Tuvat and clusters of vacation villas offering a more traditional wood-covered Nordic experience (410 per week for one-bedroom huts with saunas). Alternatively, AirBnB has several private cabins that you can rent deep in the snowy forest.

how to get there

Finnair makes 230 round trip flights from London Heathrow Airport via Helsinki to Rovaniemi and Kusamo. You can use the public bus from Kusamo to Rovaniemi and from Rovaniemi to Salaam, or you can book a private transfer. Rental cars equipped with winter tires can be picked up at any airport from about 30 vehicles per day.

Holden Frith was a guest at Visit Finland, Visit Sallaand Finnair.

