UK Snow Forecast: UK prepares for more snow on Boxing Day with -2C freeze grip | weather | News





The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a yellow weather warning for Scotland and parts of the north of England with forecasts of a sharp drop in temperatures and possible snow. Meanwhile, maps and charts show the UK is splitting into cooler northern air pressure and warmer southern air, with Scotland and northern England most at risk of snow and sub-zero temperatures.

According to WXCharts, between Christmas and December 28, temperatures are expected to drop to minus 2 degrees Celsius in parts of the north and east of England.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s chief meteorologist Frank Saunders has warned that temperatures will plummet after Christmas.

“Cold air masses across the north of England mean temperatures in the north and east of England can drop to minus 2 degrees Celsius,” he said.

“As the weather front moved up from the southwest, we could see snow on the leading edge as it met this cold air, bringing snow and ice hazards especially to the highlands of northern England.

“This combined with the gusts will make it feel colder for many people.”

The Meteorological Agency said in its forecast: “As the rain moves northward, it appears to be turning to snow in northern England, southern and central Scotland.

“With strong winds gusting 35-45 miles per hour from the location, there is the potential for difficult travel across the Southern Highlands as well as the Higher Penin and Cumbria Passages in the early hours of Sunday.

“Above 300 to 400 meters altitude, temporary blizzard-like situations can occur.

“These conditions will probably shift to the more hilly central parts of Scotland on Sunday morning, and the snow will rain again to the south.

“Snow load is uncertain at this stage.”

Read More: UK Prediction: Brits prepare for freezing as -2 degree cold warns.

Weathertrending director Sarah Thornton told the Sun that Britain will be “on the battlefield” between frozen air from the Arctic and Scandinavia and much milder air from the Atlantic Ocean.

She said: “Most models now suggest that as we head towards Christmas Day, the cold air will win and spread cooler temperatures south.

“But during the day another attack of warm air will appear from the southwest and it will rain.

“It increases the chance of snow on the border between the two.”

don’t miss out

It comes after Accuweather meteorologist Tony Zartman told Express.co.uk that storms in France could be seen in the UK.

“On Boxing Day, a storm will pass south across France,” he said.

“This could bring some rain as far north as the south coast of England.

“But most of the rest of England and Wales is expected to be dry at this point.”

Netweather.tv claims that until Boxing Day morning, snow will “fall down in northern England and southern Scotland, slowly continuing the tour for the rest of the day.”

“From the south, there is a possibility that showers from the west will come in for an hour a day and then stop later.

“The north-south division will continue in terms of temperature, with warmer air reaching more north and east in south and central England.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/weather/1541205/UK-snow-forecast-Boxing-Day-storm-maps-charts-met-office The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos