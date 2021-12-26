Merry Christmas vs Happy Christmas: The origins of both greetings and how Merry became a more common prefix





Merry Christmas everyone!

Oh wait, should I say Happy Christmas?

It is a greeting that divides the country up and down and often confuses people.

But how did these two phrases become so intertwined that many people do not know the correct way to wish them a happy festival?

To begin this investigation, it is necessary to revisit when the term was first recorded in writing.

It may surprise you to learn that ‘Merry Christmas’ is the earliest known use, which appeared in writing in the early 1500’s.

The earliest example of the Oxford English Dictionary comes from a letter from John Fisher, Bishop of Rochester, to Thomas Cromwell, chief minister of Henry VIII, on December 22, 1534. Christmas, and in peace, as your heart desires.”

The term merry originally meant simply pleasing or pleasurable. By the 14th century it came to mean that it was bustling or drunken.

Interestingly, being happy at the same time meant being lucky or lucky. It didn’t mean happy or satisfied until a century later.

The earliest Oxford example of an alternative greeting was found in Frances Shaftoe’s 1707 memoir, almost 200 years before ‘Merry Christmas’ was first used. This is: I wish you a happy Christmas and New Year.

It is worth noting that early instances of the term have been found, including a letter from Durham Cathedral canon George Weller to George Hicks, the dean of Worcester, in 1688. May you have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Around the same time, the non-religious Christmas song We Wish You A Merry Christmas featured a Merry Christmas carol. It is still called today.

From then on, it became unclear what means to make a wish for a happy end of December to someone.

As the two words evolved and changed meanings over time, people slowly stopped using merry as a separate word in the 18th and 19th centuries.

However, mainly under the influence of Charles Dickens, he was attached to things like Christmas songs and stories, as well as common phrases like “more, more fun”, and almost always began to be followed by the word Christmas.

Christmas carols are widely credited for helping popularize the term ‘Merry Christmas’ (Image: Forum Auctions/SWNS)

Dickens’ classic Christmas carol from 1843 includes:

‘Merry Christmas, Bob!’ Scrooge patted him on the back and spoke with an unerring seriousness. ‘My good friend Bob, have a Merry Christmas more than I have given you in a year!’

To my surprise, I saw the first Christmas cards sent by Sir Henry Cole that same year. This card contains the words “A Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to You”.

The use of Merry Christmas in these two examples probably explains a shift in the UK starting to use the term more widely.

Today, while ‘Merry Christmas’ dominates the American language, it is undeniable that it is more fragmented in the UK.

Reflecting the idea that ‘happy’ had a higher rank meaning than ‘merry’, it could be argued that the royal family played an important role in returning and maintaining ‘Happy Christmas’ in common English. The violence of the lower classes.

They adopted ‘Happy Christmas’ as their preferred greeting, starting with the King George Vs 1932 Christmas radio message written by Rudyard Kipling, and others noticed, and Queen Elizabeth II continued to tell her citizens ‘Happy Christmas’ rather than ‘Happy Christmas’. I prayed. merry’ one on her Christmas show.

The Queen’s 2020 speech concluded: Let the spirit of Christmas light, altruism, love and, above all, hope, guide us forward. In that sense, I wish you a very Merry Christmas.

Although many holiday greeting terms are used around the world, ‘Merry Christmas’ is still a very popular term in countries with large Christian populations such as the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

Having said all of this, it does not matter which word each individual uses. This is the intent of a truly important message at this time of the year.

Do you wish people a Merry Christmas or Happy Christmas? Contact us or send us your comments below.

