It Brings Us All Together: A memorial tree of neighborhood gifts to a grieving lost son – WCCO





Originally posted Dec 21, 2021

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) The bond between a father and his son is a special thing. It shows up in different ways.

And in Wayzata, it was a Christmas tree that brought a man closer to the son he lost.

By the way, you can’t help but notice the giant Black Hills Spruce on Highcroft Road.

It is a well-orchestrated decoration process. It’s absolutely kind of a spark in the middle of the heart of the neighborhood, said neighbor Tara Engebretson.

At night when I come home from work, I usually go the long way and more specifically, just to drive near the tree, said neighbor Jeff Gratton.

The man behind the trees and over 40,000 lights is David Gigerich.

In fact, I bought scaffolding this year to turn on the lights and have to use a lifting platform to place the star on top, Gigerich said. Frankly, I spend about three weeks putting the lights on this tree and it’s the most exhausting, but exhilarating, three weeks of the year for me.

There is a good reason for this. Gigerich does not feel alone when decorating. He feels like his son, Duncan, is there with him.

The best part about Duncan, and anyone who talks about him, would be his heart, his warm smile and his big laugh, Gigerich said.

Duncan’s life was cut short three years ago when he was killed in a car crash. He was only 19 years old.

For Gigerich, the grief was almost unbearable, especially during the holidays. In order to honor Duncan’s life, the neighborhood bought his family a memorial tree.

And we went to a tree farm and literally walked up a hill and it was almost that ta-da moment. There was the tree, says Gigerich.

And over the past two years, his size has doubled from 15 feet to now 30. That means more lights and more work, which suits Gigerich perfectly.

As my oldest son said when he first saw the tree, he said this tree even looks like Duncan. It’s big and strong, beefy and beautiful, ”said Gigerich.

People who don’t know the story will stop and take pictures. But for the neighborhood, it’s so much more. A reminder that life is precious.

It brings us all together. The tree is a teaching moment, isn’t it, for our children, Gratton said.

In turn, the neighborhood helped Gigerich cope with his loss. Not a day, a week, a month, or Christmas goes by that he doesn’t think of Duncan.

This is proof that no matter what, a father’s love for his son will never cease to shine.

We wanted people to understand what is behind the lights. And it’s not just a beautiful tall, shiny tree, it’s really Duncan’s spirit, Gigerich said.

Gigerich said Duncan always helps him decorate for the holidays.

One of his techniques with Duncan’s tree involves mixing a garland of white lights with colored lights, which helps him glow brighter.

