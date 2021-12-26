Best Boxing Day Deals You Can Get Today





Christmas is over. The trash can is filled with wrapping paper. The family grudge has boiled over to a fancy broth for the feast, and it’s time for a post-Christmas Boxing Day deal.

This year, we’ve seen some of the Black Friday hits return with another attack on wallets, but there are also new deals. Some of the most powerful fall into the “Computing” category. If you’re looking for a portable SSD, a great but cheap wireless mouse, or a gaming monitor, you’re in luck.

There are also home deals such as smart light bulbs, robotic vacuums, and affordable home security camera systems that allow you to monitor your dog at work.

You might think you’ve never heard of the contemporary home brand Eufy, but if you know the handy battery bank seller Anker, you do. Anker has expanded its business to affordable home technology with Eufy, offering everything from smart scales to robotic vacuums. This portable vacuum cleaner is a little more common, but it gets its charm at a discounted price on Boxing Day. It’s still lightweight and offers a useful removable battery and the ability to handle hard floors.

The Galaxy Buds Pro are Samsung’s top-of-the-line earbuds that offer Active Noise Canceling (ANC), up to 13 hours of battery life, IPX7 water resistance and a stylish yet rustic design. Of course, it’s made to work seamlessly with other Samsung products with fast multi-device switching, but it also works great on Android and iOS.

Razer may still be the first name that comes to mind when it comes to smartly designed gaming gear that also fits into a cozy lifestyle, but the Logitech G quickly earned a reputation for itself. This G Pro mouse is made for serious players who want ultra-lightweight and extreme precision. It’s not the most expensive accessory when you get 10 or more off.

There are a few Amazfit watches that are newer than this GTS band, but they are affordable for 60 and do everything you need. The main feature is full GPS, which allows the Amazfit GTS map to run alone without connecting to the phone. The OLED screen looks great, and the exterior design is a surprisingly good take on the Apple Watch blueprint. It’s not a complete smartwatch, but it can display phone notifications and messages, and the battery lasts up to two weeks on a single charge.

Creators like Prey and Dishonored, Arkane made another big hit in the gaming world in 2021. Deathloop was praised by many critics for its tangled and intricate time-loop highs. There’s a lot of fun unraveling the cleverly crafted narrative, but the combat is also a delightful prank. This deluxe edition features a number of aesthetic in-game add-ons and luxurious posters featuring the game’s protagonists.

Philips Hue light strips, as the name suggests, are a great way to add a bit of a whimsical vibe to your room. However, they can often be priced ridiculously high that these 20 savings are especially welcome. It’s easy to set up and lets you add any color of light from behind your TV or desk to anything else that comes to life in any corner of your room.

Samsung has had great success with laptops with 4G and 5G mobile internet. This Samsung Galaxy Book deal is one of the cheapest ways to get slim and light with 4G. Just insert your SIM card and you can go online almost anywhere. It’s also powerful thanks to the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with Intel Xe graphics capable of handling games like GTA V, Fortnite and The Witcher 3. The keyboard is a bit shallow, but it’s a high-quality laptop.

Osmo makes numerous toys aimed at teaching children to code. This bundle is designed to work with your iPad or Amazon Fire tablet and helps you solve questions and tasks using tactile physical blocks. It comes with a clever reflector that you can place over the camera so the device can look down and see the blocks your child has chosen. The game itself includes adventures with Awbie characters, a music themed mode called Coding Jam, and many puzzles from the Coding Duo.

The Xiaomi 11T 5G is a reasonable path to a luxury-feeling phone, and with Xiaomi it has fewer noticeable compromises than competing brands. The back is glass, the sides are metal. There is no plastic here. The screen is a large 120Hz OLED with fast charging, and the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 CPU offers performance similar to the last-generation top-tier Qualcomm. It doesn’t have a zoom camera, but its low-light performance is solid for its price.

Samsung’s high-end Galaxy S series phones, like the 969 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, go on sale this Boxing Day. But they’ve been in and out of these discounts for a while. The Samsung Galaxy M21 is a little more unique and should appeal to those looking to spend a lot less. The Samsung M series is home to some of the most practical and affordable phones. The M12 has a 90Hz 720p screen, a 48MP main camera and a 5000mAh large battery. The original Indian version had a much larger 6000mAh cell, but these cells can easily get through a reasonably heavy day of use.

The Odyssey G7 is Samsung’s high-end lineup, but it’s not an insanely expensive curved gaming monitor. You can buy about 130 of them in the 27″ version on Amazon. Highlights include excellent touch, 240Hz refresh rate, excellent brightness and deep color. It was one of the best all-around monitors for gaming even before the Christmas discount.

Online cloud storage is all the rage today, especially with bundled products like Apple and Google. However, a portable SSD option like this is still the most reliable and fastest way to transfer files like video editors and designers who need to move from device to device on a regular basis. This Samsung SSD is small enough to fit in your pocket, and is sturdy and high quality, giving you the peace of mind to keep your stuff safe.

The price of the Moto G60S is usually 220. At this price, there are budget stars like Xiaomi and a major competitor. But if you cut 40, the phone looks a lot more attractive. It has a large 6.8-inch 120Hz screen and boasts an almost absurdly fast charging speed for this cheap Android. With a 50W charger, it can be charged from empty to 50% in about 18 minutes. The long battery life also makes the G60S very easy to use.

Before robotic vacuums became more popular, Roomba was the hoover of the robovac world with the very idea that a disk could move around your room to relieve back pain. Even so, the iRobot Roombas is still the best in the city. This powerful model comes with voice assistant support, a mop function, and even makes suggestions as it learns cleaning schedules and priorities.

Some portable SSDs are designed to fit easily in a bag or not take up a lot of space on your desk. This SanDisk model isn’t particularly large, but in most cases it offers plenty of storage space and a 2-meter drop-resistant feature keeps it safe. It has a rubber ring that secures it to your backpack, making it the ideal travel companion to store your precious photos and videos. For boxing days, less than 200, a very reasonable price for 2TB of SSD storage.

Eufy takes full advantage of its appeal by providing wallet-friendly value to useful products that can normally be priced. This home security kit comes with a base station and two cameras that you can place inside or outside your home. Each camera has a long battery life of one year, is wireless, and is IP65 water and dust resistant. Unlike some of its competitors, there is no monthly fee for file storage, etc. All you need is a 16GB MicroSD included for video storage.

This Asus ROG laptop is an affordable way to get a laptop that can run all the latest games well and handle tough productivity tasks like video editing. It has a top-of-the-line AMD Ryzen 9-5900HX CPU and Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card capable of rendering cutting-edge ray-traced lighting effects. The screen is gamer-friendly with a default refresh rate of 144Hz. There are a few alternatives that offer much higher resolution than the ROG Strix 15s 1080p, such as the HP Omen 16 and Lenovo Legion 15i, but you’ll have to pay around $150 more and have a weaker CPU.

This Asus TUF monitor is entirely focused on gaming. 1440p resolution, best for playing unless you have an insanely expensive graphics card, and offers a decent 155Hz refresh rate for pristine movement. It supports Nvidia G-Sync and the base is highly adjustable including 90 degree rotation. The panel is TN, so the contrast isn’t as high as the Samsung Odyssey G7 currently on sale. Choose for mixed movies and games. However, TN panels are resistant to motion sharpness.

Anda Seat is a good alternative to slightly better known gaming chair brands like Noblechairs. We tested a few and found them to be very sturdy and comfortable. The Dark Demon, Kaiser and T-Pro series are on sale now, and this T-Pro is the most refined of the bunch. It has fabric upholstery although it requires the use of velor-covered lumbar and neck pillows for maximum comfort and ergonomics. It offers up to 160 degrees of inclination, has excellent backrest and, like all high-end gaming chairs, the arms also have 4D adjustments.

The best all-round Bose true wireless earphones are the QuietComfort Earbuds. However, these Bose Sports Earbuds are lighter, smaller, and much cheaper. Perfect for runners with stabilizing ear hooks that are much more comfortable than most. Their sound is rich and soft, and their IPx4 waterproofing isn’t the best around, but it’s good enough for working out in the rain. These earphones lack active noise cancellation which is the main technical difference between this pair and the QuietComfort earbuds.

