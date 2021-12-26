US and Russian officials agree to discuss tensions in Ukraine and NATO’s roleExBulletin





Ukraine and the West are still worried about Russian military aggression. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the situation during his year-end press conference.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Tensions are high over Ukraine. An accumulation of Russian military forces near the border of this country raises fears of an invasion and a confrontation with Charles Maynes of the American NPR is in Moscow. Charles, thank you very much for being with us.

CHARLES MAYNES, BYLINE: Glad to do it.

SIMON: How did it get there?

MAYNES: You know, for over a month now the United States has sounded the alarm bells on some 100,000 Russian troops gathered near the Ukrainian border. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied that its troops pose any threat, and yet it’s pretty clear now, you know, that Moscow used this show of force to drag the United States into discussions not just about the future of Ukraine, but also on the role of NATO in Eastern Europe. And what Russia says it wants are security guarantees – legally binding assurances that, you know, would not only bar NATO from entering Ukraine and Russia’s other neighboring states, but would do so. also to move back the activities of the alliance, where they were at the end of the years 90, in fact, before the adhesion of all these former communist countries of Eastern Europe.

SIMON: Vladimir Putin gave his annual press conference this week. Did he give any idea of ​​where things might go on this issue?

MAYNES: Yeah, he said Russia didn’t want a conflict, but he also made it clear that the Kremlin wanted his demands taken seriously. And he raised familiar grievances here. He says NATO took advantage of Russian weakness in the 1990s. It had deceived Moscow in the past by breaking promises not to expand to Russia’s borders. And Putin said those days are now over. Let’s listen a little.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

PRESIDENT VLADIMIR POUTINE: (Speaking Russian).

MAYNES: So Putin is saying here that Russia’s actions will not be determined by the outcome of certain negotiations with the United States, but only by Russia receiving long-term, rock-solid security guarantees. Now I must add that Putin’s responses to Ukraine were not all a harangue. He also said he considers it positive that the United States is considering the Russian proposals. In fact, he announced that there would be talks in Geneva between the United States and Russia – early next month, shortly after the New Year.

SIMON: And the USA confirm it?

MAYNES: Well, they’re in the sense that they say the meeting will take place. They don’t go into details. But we know the American position here. They say they are ready to discuss its security concerns with Russia. But they say that even the Kremlin knows that many of its terms are invalid, that they are basically conditions the United States will never agree to, such as, for example, giving Russia a right to veto on the future membership of the alliance. And while White House officials also say they have their demands on what they want to see from Russia – and it’s starting with a de-escalation near Ukraine. And meanwhile, the United States and its allies have all warned the Kremlin that it will face what they say are massive consequences, including severe economic sanctions if Russia chooses to use force against its neighbor.

SIMON: And while the world awaits these negotiations, Charles, what’s the risk of a direct military conflict now with guns pointed along the border?

MAYNES: You know, yeah, it’s always tense. There are still thousands of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine, and Ukraine has its forces entrenched in defensive positions. Now, just to go back, let’s remember that this is all happening in eastern Ukraine in Donbass, where Russia is supporting the separatists in a long-simmering war with the Kiev government. And now there have been reports that Russian volunteers, mercenaries who were active in the war in eastern Ukraine in 2015, are now heading to the Donbass to reinforce the separatists.

You know, if there is a ray of hope here, it is that the OSCE, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, has renegotiated a ceasefire in this region. And this ceasefire is essential if it holds, because it is part of this larger peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine called the Minsk Accords. However, the fact is that in the past Russia saw in the Minsk agreement a way to extend its influence over Ukraine, in part because it grants more autonomy to these Russian-speaking enclaves of Donbass. Only now, it seems the Minsk accord was just a means to an end, with the more important goal of keeping Ukraine in Moscow’s orbit.

SIMON: Charles Maynes from NPR in Moscow, thank you very much.

MAYNES: Thanks.

