British royals offer solidarity to those who miss Covid-hit Christmas





The British royal family led Christmas celebrations across countries on Saturday as a message of solidarity for those unable to attend family gatherings due to COVID-19.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said the holiday season was different from what many had planned after infections surged ahead of Christmas for the second year in a row.

The Royals attended church on Saturday morning after curtailing their plans due to the plague, and Queen Elizabeth II stayed at Windsor Castle without traveling to the Sandringham estate.

Police said the castle was trespassed on Christmas morning when an armed man stopped on the grounds. A 19-year-old man was arrested.

Unlike last year, there are no official restrictions on family gatherings in the UK after ministers have ruled out a last resort.

However, many have had to cancel their travel plans after testing positive recently. Others have been hampered by restrictions put in place to prevent transmission from the UK, which has been hit hard by countries like Germany and France.

Additionally, some employees of the National Health Service Britain’s publicly funded health care system work on Christmas Day as they compete to administer additional vaccines to reduce the risk of serious illness caused by omicron strains.

For those who need to be alone or away from loved ones, the amazing people who support the NHS and care for those who need it most, the Duchess said we are thinking of you.

This Christmas will be different from what many of us have planned. From those who need to be alone or separated from loved ones, to the amazing people who support the NHS and care for those who need it most, we care about you. restroom

— Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 25, 2021

William and Kate are spending Christmas in Norfolk with the Duchess’s relatives, who played the piano in a carol service broadcast on Christmas Eve.

The Queen gathered in Windsor with her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla for their first Christmas without husband Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99.

Charles and Camilla went to church on Saturday morning with other members of the royal family. The Queen was not present and the PA news agency said it was a precautionary decision.

The Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, is self-isolating after her husband tested positive for COVID-19.

The Duchess of Cambridge played the piano in the Carol Service, which aired on Christmas Eve. Dad

Ministers keep the country tense over whether restrictions will be introduced in the UK during the New Year phase, already announced in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The UK recorded 122,186 new cases of COVID-19 and 137 deaths. Over 32 million people have received booster doses.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said vaccinations are an invisible and precious gift that people can give themselves at Christmas.

Some traditional Boxing Day football matches on Sunday have been canceled after Premier League clubs have been impacted by the virus outbreak.

According to tracking website FlightAware, more than 4,500 flights have been canceled worldwide due to the disruption of vacation travel due to the Omicron variant.

It was likely that the weekend weather would be chaotic after Scotland snowed on Christmas, and on Boxing Day the snow was expected to reach the north of England.

Updated: Dec 25, 2021 4:18 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2021/12/25/uk-royals-offer-solidarity-to-people-missing-covid-hit-christmas/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos