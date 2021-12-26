US Airlines Cancel Almost 1,000 Flights On Christmas Day Due To Omicron





WASHINGTON, Dec. 25 (Reuters) – U.S. airlines cut nearly 1,000 flights on Saturday, the second day in a row of massive cancellations as the surge in COVID-19 infections sidelined some pilots and other operatives crew, upsetting the plans of tens of thousands of vacationers over the Christmas weekend.

A total of 957 flights on Christmas Day, including domestic flights and those to or from the country, were canceled, up from 690 on Christmas Eve, according to an ongoing tally on the flight tracking site FlightAware. com. Almost 2,000 flights were delayed.

At least one airline has said it expects hundreds of additional cancellations on Sunday.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

The Christmas holidays are usually a peak time for air travel, but the rapid spread of the highly transmissible variant of Omicron has led to a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections, forcing airlines to cancel flights as pilots and crew must be quarantined.

United Airlines (UAL.O) canceled 230 flights while American Airlines canceled 90 flights, company representatives said in separate statements.

“The national peak of Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operations,” United spokeswoman Maddie King said. She said the cancellations were a small part of United’s average 4,000 daily flights during the holiday season.

“We are working hard to book as many people as possible and get them off for the holidays,” she said.

Winter weather conditions and Omicron forced Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) to cut 344 flights on Saturday, out of around 3,000 scheduled flights, “after exhausting all options and resources to prevent these cancellations,” a spokesperson said. company, adding that the impact was likely to linger on Sunday.

Travelers are seen at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, the United States on December 22, 2021. REUTERS / Elijah Nouvelage

Read more

“Delta expects more than 300 of its flights to be canceled on Sunday, December 26,” the spokesperson said. “The people of Delta work together around the clock to reroute and replace planes and crews to get customers where they need to be as quickly and safely as possible.”

Globally, data from FlightAware showed just over 2,700 flights were canceled on Saturday and 7,049 more were delayed, as of 5:30 p.m. EST (2230 GMT).

Among the US airports most affected were Hartsfield-Jackson International in Atlanta, Newark Liberty International in New Jersey, Los Angeles International and JFK International in New York. Six of the 10 global airports most affected by cancellations were Chinese.

Not all airlines have been affected in the same way. A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) said there were no issues to report with the carrier’s flights on Saturday.

The Omicron variant was first detected in November and now accounts for almost three-quarters of cases in the United States and up to 90% in some regions, such as the east coast.

The average number of new coronavirus cases in the United States rose 45% to 179,000 per day over the past week, according to a Reuters tally.

While recent research suggests that Omicron produces milder illness and a lower hospitalization rate than previous variants of COVID-19, health officials have maintained a cautious note on the outlook.

Ahead of the Christmas holidays, Americans rushed for COVID-19 testing, and many continued with travel plans.

U.S. officials have said people who are fully vaccinated should feel comfortable going on vacation.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Joel Schectman Editing by Kieran Murray, Leslie Adler and Nick Zieminski

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-airlines-scrap-hundreds-christmas-day-flights-due-omicron-2021-12-25/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos