United States and Russia: 30 years after the fall of the USSR, tension reigns over Christmas





The Soviet Union finally dissolved when its last leader Mikhail Gorbachev resigned on December 25, 1991. His demise crowned the Cold War between Communism and the West, during which hundreds of millions of people had lived in a four-minute nuclear annihilation warning.

But this holiday season, exactly three decades later, brings the most serious confrontation between NATO and Russia since the hammer and sickle red flag was lowered over the Kremlin. President Vladimir Putin, for whom the Soviet collapse was a historical disgrace, has Europe on edge, methodically building Russian forces on Ukraine’s border as fears of an invasion mount. While the West and Russia have had tough times since 1991 – over Serbia, Libya and Georgia – the current standoff is the most serious yet because Putin is consciously challenging the order. post-Cold War European Union. After failing to crush pro-Western impulses in the former Soviet socialist republic of Ukraine, politically and diplomatically, he threatens to do so by force with an incursion that would eclipse the annexation of Crimea in 2014. The administration Biden would much rather tackle the rise of China than the centuries-old conflicts in Europe. But Putin has mastered the test of the resolve of distracted and divided adversaries as questions persist about the West’s resistance following the debacle in Afghanistan. He demanded security guarantees, including assurances that Ukraine will never join NATO and the withdrawal of troops from the alliance of former Warsaw Pact members who have joined the alliance. These reflect a Russian feeling of being threatened as a result of NATO expansion, but are seen by the West as an attempt to recreate a Soviet-style sphere of influence in Eastern Europe. Is that he could never accept. The US and Europe offer to talk, apparently hoping to prevent an invasion while making no sense of concessions that would fundamentally reshape the continent’s security. They paint a harsh picture of the costs that would follow an invasion. Moscow will have taken note of a column by Washington Post reporter David Ignatius which revealed a debate in Washington over a US-funded Afghan-style insurgency against Russia in Ukraine.

The fact that officials even stage a cataclysmic proxy war between the United States and Russia sums up the ominous mood of a Christmas as Europe’s murderous and murderous conflicts roar once again.

“The era of spheres of influence is over”

While NATO is ready to engage in a “meaningful dialogue” with Russia, it is not giving an inch to Putin’s apparent efforts to recreate the hegemony of old Moscow over its Soviet-era neighbors. , warns the secretary general of the alliance Jens Stoltenberg.

“The build-up continues,” Stoltenberg said of Russia’s mobilization on Ukraine’s borders, warning that any further aggression against the country “would come at a very high price.”

“The era of spheres of influence is over,” he added.

We’ll see what Putin thinks about it.

