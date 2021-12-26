More than 10 new battery factories will be launched in 2022-2025





There have only been a handful of battery factories launched in the past decade (the Tesla Gigafactory 1 in Nevada was the largest), but now there is a huge wave of new projects spawning in. the automotive industry in the United States.

The Department of Energys (DOE) Vehicle Technology Office highlights 13 new projects at different stages that are expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The list appears to include projects related to both battery cells and electric car packs. But even with those 13 positions, it’s still a long way from what we’ll see, as there are more projects in the pipeline.

Let’s try to list some of the battery cell projects and see how big the new wave is:

A quick glance shows that total manufacturing output will be north of 300 GWh per year by 2025.

This does not include a potentially very large project – Tesla’s Type 4680 Column Cell Gigafactory in Texas. It could be a three-digit GWh number.

As far as we know, virtually all battery manufacturers and automotive groups are planning to invest in more battery factories. These could be Chinese companies (like the rumored Gotion High-Tech recently), Panasonic (they are working on Tesla type 4680 cells and with Toyota) or brand new start-ups.

On top of that, there are battery factories – the list includes two, but there are and there will be more, alongside car assembly factories.

New battery factories

One thing is certain, the electric vehicle battery industry could grow 10 times in less than 5 years.

