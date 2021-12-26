Ukrainian President, US lawmakers stand together amid tensions with Russia





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to more than 20 lawmakers on Friday during a video call amid tensions between Kiev and Moscow.

In a statement after the meeting, Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones Portman Members of Congress are not running for re-election in 2022, Hewitt rebuts allegations of electoral fraud by the candidate for the Ohio GOP Senate. R-Ohio), the Ukrainian Senate caucus co-chair who was in touch with Zelensky, said the conversation revolved around Russia’s threat to its borders, Zelensky’s appreciation for the US military’s help and his opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, among other issues.

Today we had the opportunity to hear directly from President Zelenskyy about the ongoing accumulation of Russian troops along the Ukraine-Russia border and to express our strong solidarity with the people. and the democratically elected government of Ukraine, Portman said in the statement.

Zelensky, in a statement after the meeting, said he briefed the US delegation consisting of both senators and representatives on steps taken to achieve peace within existing negotiating formats.

They also reportedly discussed the importance of US involvement in the peace process, increasing the pressure of sanctions on the Russian Federation, and cooperation between the US and Ukraine in the field of security.

Tensions between Moscow and Washington have escalated as Russia has built up a large troop presence on the Ukrainian border. The build-up has fueled fears among Western countries that Russia is planning an attack.

U.S. intelligence services discovered earlier this year that Russia was planning a military offensive against Ukraine that could take place as early as next year. The intelligence document, which was obtained by the Washington Post, said the offensive would involve the deployment of 175,000 troops near the border.

Russia, however, has denied having such plans.

On Saturday, Reuters reported that more than 10,000 Russian troops were leaving areas near Ukraine and returning to permanent bases. The press service quoted the Interfax news agency, which cited the Russian military.

Zelensky, in his statement on Friday, said: “Now, more than ever, it’s not the words that count, but the decisive actions, according to the Associated Press.

My goal is to stop the bloodshed in eastern Ukraine. It is impossible to imagine security in Europe without ending the war in Donbass, he added.

Zelensky also said that no third country could have a say in Ukraine’s integration into NATO, adding that there could be no deal on Ukraine without Ukraine, according to the AP.

Russia has asked NATO to promise it will not expand the group towards Russia’s borders, according to Reuters. Moscow is also said to be concerned about Ukraine’s increased association with the alliance.

President BidenJoe Biden Harris tests negative for COVID-19 after close contact with aid Standing with Joe Manchin Holiday call to Biden: “Merry Christmas and let’s go Brandon” MORE spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin Moscow says awaits US response on security guarantees in next month Lithuania stands up to Beijing but needs stronger support Biden administration welcomes “small” steps towards diplomacy with Russia PLUS in a video call earlier this month, in which the two leaders discussed tensions between Moscow and Kiev.

Biden warned Putin against invading Ukraine, telling the Russian leader that his country would face economic consequences if Moscow mobilized an offensive.

Biden also noted the possibility of defusing the situation through diplomatic means with the United States and other European countries.

Portman, Sens. Dick Durbin booming honor and superhero Meet Democrats’ last best hope for preserving a House majority, NAACP leader to push Senators, White House to act on voting rights PLUS (DR.I. ), Chris Coons Chris Andrew Coons Harris tests negative for COVID-19 after close contact with his assistant Senator Coons announces a positive COVID-19 test Why you shouldn’t expect a reshuffle from Biden PLUS (D-Del.), Ron JohnsonRonald (Ron) Harold JohnsonMcConnell urges Thune to run for re-election amid retirement talks The Hill’s Morning Report – Brought to you by National Industries for the Blind – US in shock over omicro not; Manchin-Biden replies Thune, Johnson says decisions on re-election nominations expected soon MORE (R-Wisc.), John ThuneJohn Randolph ThuneMcConnell urges Thune to run for re-election amid retirement talks The Hill’s Morning Report – Brought to you by National Industries for the Blind – Biden calls for omicron concerns, but no panic Collins is open to negotiating a review of the expiring child tax credit PLUS (RS.D.), Ben Cardin expire PLUS (D-Md.), Amy KlobucharAmy KlobucharOvernight Defense and National Security Thousands of people are denied religious exemptions. .), Sherrod BrownSherrod Campbell BrownBalance / Sustainability New life blossoms on the Antarctic pack ice Musk strikes back after Warren accuses him of “free loading” Biden appoints Sandra Thompson as director of FHFA MORE (D- Ohio), John CornynJohn CornynGOP steps up flirtation with Manchin McConnell says he thinks Manchin “would be more comfortable” on GOP The Hill’s Morning Report – Featured by National Industries for the Blind – Biden calls for concern omicron, but not to panic MORE (R-Texas), John BarrassoJohn Anthony BarrassoMedicine lawmakers team up to urge boosters preview Sunday shows: Officials, pundits respond to omicron; Biden Administration Sounds Alarm Over Russia and China The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Uber – Senate Debt Limit Drama Ends; Trump’s legal problems escalate MORE (R-Wyo.), Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne Shaheen Angelina Jolie returns to Congress to advocate for violence against women law Biden tries to ease tensions with Putin calls on administration Biden resists tougher Russian sanctions in Congress PLUS (DN .H.0), Chris MurphyChristopher (Chris) Scott MurphyDemocrats end the year by reopening old wounds. Offer to trade Nord Stream 2 sanctions vote for candidate ambassadors Senate Republicans call on Biden to lift vaccination mandate for truckers crossing the Canadian border Marcy KapturMarcia (Marcy) Carolyn KapturBiden administration resists toughening Russian Sanctions Imposed on Congress Ohio Republicans Fight for Fences in Redistribution Proposals Acquiesce in Berlin, Embolden Moscow and Crush Kiev: Biden and Nordstream 2 MORE (D-Ohio), Andy HarrisAndrew (Andy) Peter HarrisCongress to undertake marijuana reform this spring Greene, GOP colleagues call for the dismissal of a DC corrections official who “despises” Trump and his Hoyer supporters call for an update on the review of the Firearms Regulations in Office Buildings House PLUS (D-Md.), Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. Fitzpatrick transformational should be bipartisan again Lawmakers who opposed their parties on infrastructure bill T MORE (D-Pa.), Michael Quigley (D-Ill.), Bill Keating William (Bill) Richard Keating Ukrainian President Lawmakers Rally Amid Tensions With Russia Hillicon Valley: Tech Firms Clash In Senate Hearing | Seven House Republicans pledge to reject Big Tech House donations Pass law to elevate cybersecurity to State Department MORE (D-Mass.) Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerGOP Rice says he regrets the 6 vote January vs. Biden Election Members of Congress are not running for re-election in 2022, Kinzinger said the Jan.6 panel was examining whether Trump had acted criminally. Carolina Senate Race: MORE Report (DN.C.), Bill Pascrell William (Bill) James Pascrell Democrats gain advantage on maps approved by the New Jersey Redistricting Commission. Seth MoultonSeth MoultonGallego leads congressional delegation to Ukraine Bill seeks to help families of black World War II veterans deprived of IG benefits rs assisted Afghan evacuation MORE (D-Mass.).

Portman and Durbin, the other Ukrainian caucus co-chair, hosted the conversation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/international/587303-ukraine-president-us-lawmakers-huddle-amid-tensions-with-russia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos