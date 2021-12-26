UK Covid guidelines show that half of new cases have flu-like symptoms.





More than half of people who experience cold-like symptoms are infected with the coronavirus, a new study finds as top scientists urge the government to urgently update its guidelines.

Half of people with sore throat, runny nose and headaches are more likely to have the virus from the milder strain of Omicron, according to a new ZOE Covid study.

Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist at the ZOE Covid research app, says there is an urgent need to change government guidelines for symptoms to save lives.

The study, which gathered data based on app user reports on coronavirus, found a 66% increase in new cases with COVID-19 symptoms, with an average of 1 in 45 now in the UK.

The most common symptoms were also found to be headache, fatigue, runny nose, sore throat, and sneezing.

Current government guidance lists only the major coronavirus symptoms as a new or persistent cough, high fever, loss or change of smell or taste.

The findings were supported by a Sage committee meeting on Thursday, and scientists said there is some preliminary evidence for a change in symptoms reported with omicron infection.

In particular, loss or change of taste or smell was reported less frequently in new cases.

“The number of cases with new symptoms has exploded over the past week, the largest increase I’ve seen since the ZOE Covid study began,” said Professor Spector.

The numbers paint a worrying picture, but the good news is that the Omicron is milder than the Delta, according to preliminary data based on around 2,500 possible cases reported in the ZOE app.

He advised the public to avoid indoor gatherings, check for symptoms, get tested and vaccinated regularly to stop the spread of omicrons.

Professor Spector added: In the past few days, we are pleased to see the government cut the quarantine period to seven days as we have seen that self-isolation rules are already hurting front-line workers.

But what continues to surprise me is the misinformation of the latest at-home guidance on the symptoms of Covid. The ZOE data clearly shows that the most important symptom is no longer a new persistent cough, high fever, or loss of taste or smell.

For most people, an Omicron-positive case will feel much more like a cold, starting with a sore throat, runny nose and headache. You can find out by asking a friend who recently tested positive.

With half of people with cold-like symptoms now infected with the coronavirus, the public message must urgently change to save lives.

