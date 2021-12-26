US Olympic Trials: Ski Jumping Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time – How To Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports





The Olympic ski jumping trials in the United States are scheduled for Christmas Day, with places in the men’s normal hill, men’s large hill and women’s normal hill up for grabs. The winner of each event will get a guaranteed place in the Olympic team.

US Olympic Trials: Ski Jumping

Date: December 25, 2021

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Television: NBC



While normal and large hill seats are on the table, the men’s event will only be held on the normal hill during these practices.

Kevin Bickner enters as the favorite to qualify for the men’s places. The 25-year-old competed on both normal and big hill at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, finishing 18th on normal hill and 20th on big hill.

Bickner was the top-ranked American in both events.

But Bickner could be a little rusty after missing out on the World Cup last year due to the pandemic. Could Casey Larson or Decker Dean win a spot?

On the women’s side, 27-year-old Nina Lussi should be considered one of the favorites to win the trials at Lake Placid. She is a former Continental Cup winner.

Nita Englund has been the only competitor on the women’s side since 2018. She finished 31st out of 35 competitors in 2018 on the women’s normal hill.



