U.S. hospitalizations rise to 71,458 amid COVID-19 wave Omicron

Dec. 25 (UPI) – More than 71,000 people have been hospitalized with coronavirus in the United States amid an increase in cases of the Omicron variant that have set daily records in several states.

On Saturday, the US Department of Health and Human Services reported that 71,458 had been hospitalized for COVID-19, representing 9.57% of the 755,948 beds available in 5,984 hospitals. Total number of inpatient beds used: 74.41%.

During the peak of the Delta strain over the numbers, more than 100,000 were hospitalized for the disease. Some areas of the United States did not have beds available.

A week ago, 69,174 were hospitalized. And on December 1, it was 57,876.

During the Christmas holidays, the CDC did not report data, and most states did not report information either.

Data showed that vaccines reduced serious illness and death, but the Omicron variant is more resistant to COIVD-19 than other strains.

“Although there are fewer hospitalizations, that doesn’t mean zero,” Dr. William Schaffner, professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told CNN on Friday. “There are a lot of places in the country where hospitalizations are now on the increase.”

New York has the highest number of hospitalizations with 5,505 at 11.82% of beds, followed by 5,052 in Ohio at 17.01%), 4,574 in Pennsylvania at 15.78%, 4,265 in Illinois at 14.17%, 4083 Texas at 6.21% and 4054 California at 6.4%.

New York reported a record 18,825 hospitalizations on April 12, 2020 at the start of the pandemic and several months before vaccines, according to COVID Tracking Prokect.

New York reported a record 44,431 cases on Friday for a total of 3,098,033. Until the recent peak, the record was 19,578 on January 8.

California is the most populous state, followed by Texas and Florida, which has 2,261 hospitalized at 4.18%. On November 29, it was 1,228.

Like many other states, cases have grown exponentially in Florisa, from 1,928 released Dec. 13 to a record 32,850 released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday.

California reported 20,201 on Thursday and leads the country with a total of 4,990,016. Texas reported 12,476 Thursday and is second at 4,457,359.

Illinois set records at 18,942 Thursday, Pennslvania 13,286 Friday, Ohio 14.14 to Fridat, New Jersey 15,482 Thursday, Massachusetts 10,040 Friday.

In the United States, 291,671 cases were reported to the CDC on Monday, the largest since the record high of 294,015 on January 8. The most recent infections are 243,817 reported on Thursday. The CDC lists the total as 51,574,787. Johns Hopkins lists it at 52,092,894 and Worldometers.info at 53,026,765.

Cases have also increased around the world. France reported a record 104,611 cases on Saturday. Marks were set in Britain at 122,186 and Italy at 50,599 on Friday, with those countries not reporting data on Saturday.

Canada set a national record with 21,493, then reported 11,306 on Friday and 2,458 on Saturday.

Globally, cases hit a record high of 982,822 on Thursday. As of Saturday, the total is 279,807,961.

Like hospitalizations, deaths did not increase as significantly as in the Delta variants.

Globally, 5,859 deaths were reported on Friday and 3,870 on Saturday for a total of 5,412,985. The highest number in the past week was 7,907 on Wednesday. The daily record is 17,450 on January 20.

Russia reported a world record of 981 deaths on Saturday.

The CDC reported 1,522 deaths on Thursday and a day earlier 2,170, the highest number since 2,230 on October 9, when Deltra was the dominant strain. The record was 4,048 on January 13, even before the Delta went mainstream.

On Friday, with many states not reporting, Pennsylvania recorded the highest number of deaths with 90. Ohio reported 443 for three days.

California has the most deaths with 75,461, followed by Texas with 74,092 and Florida with 62,342 and New York with 58,936.

