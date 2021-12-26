Swimmers dive across England for a Christmas morning swim | UK News





Many spent Christmas morning in their pajamas, but some headed to shore to survive the cold weather and take a festive swim.

From Brighton Beach on the south coast to Portobello Beach in Edinburgh, people started Christmas by dipping in the ocean in swimsuits or fancy dresses.

In Edinburgh, there was a similar scene at Tynemouth Beach in the northeast, in which some people wore elf costumes and tutors before diving into the sea.

Image: The Christmas morning swim, an annual tradition for many, has resumed after being canceled last year. Image: A number of events were organized by local charities to raise funds. Image: Sea water temperatures in some areas were as low as 7 degrees Celsius.

A group of women braved the cold water together as they held hands and entered the sea.

However, due to bad circumstances, Suffolk’s dip at Felixstowe was canceled at the last minute.

The event was hosted by St Elizabeth’s Hospice, who tweeted that the swim was canceled due to windy weather.

“It is very disappointing that we have to make such a change as the date of the event is imminent,” he said.

“It is not a decision we take lightly and your safety is always our top priority.”

Image: A swimmer is feeling the cold at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh. Image: Swimmers later welcomed a warm fire in Edinburgh. Image: People who braved the cold water in Exmouth, Devon

Before the cancellation, two swimmers were seen entering the sea in clown costumes, but those who were disappointed included those in turkey, penguin and elf costumes.

About 450 swimmers participating in the festival swim in Weymouth were all wearing seasonal attire.

Image: Disappointed swimmer disguised as turkey and penguin at Felixstowe Beach in Suffolk, whose swims were canceled on Christmas Day due to bad weather. Image: People braved the cold weather and entered Brighton’s waters. Image: People in fancy dresses, including Suffolk’s clown costume

At Bournemouth’s Boscombe Pier, nearly 750 people jumped in to raise £50,000 for the Macmillan Caring Locally charity.

The sea temperature was around 9-10 degrees, but in some areas it dropped to 7 degrees.

Image: Germans are taking a dip in an ice lake on Christmas Day Image: A man in a Santa hat is surfing while celebrating Christmas at Bondi Beach, Sydney. photo AP

The UK isn’t the only country with this Christmas tradition, with sea swimmers from Germany and Australia.

But December is summer in Australia, so people will enjoy the warm weather, barbecues and surfing during the festival.

