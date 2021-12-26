UK Boxing Day Weather: Meteorological Department warning predicts heavy snowfall.





For many in the UK, the dream of a white Christmas may not have come true, but in some places it may be made up for on Boxing Day.

Some snow was observed across the UK on Christmas Day, but the Meteorological Agency instead warned that today (26 December) will see the heaviest snowfall.

The National Weather Service has issued a yellow warning on Boxing Day morning, with snow forecasting through most of northern England to southern and central Scotland.

“Snow and strong winds are expected and chaos is expected,” airspace over the UK warned.

The warning also says that people expect some roads and railroads to be affected by snow or ice, resulting in longer travel times by car and potentially impacting bus and train services.

We also warn you that extreme weather may result in short-term loss of power or other services.

Boxing Day weather alert for snow across England and Scotland (Image: National Weather Service)

A snow warning for England and Scotland went into effect just after midnight this morning and is in effect until noon on Boxing Day, possibly starting winter.

Five-day forecasts across the UK suggest snow will fall primarily in the highlands of the affected areas, with conditions in the south of England being milder than in the north.

British Meteorological Agency 5-day weather forecast

Today (Boxing Day):

Rain and snow will fall mainly in the hills of northern England and parts of Scotland. Elsewhere, inland clouds are much less and improvements are slow, and some coastal areas are littered with heavy rain. The north is cool and chilly, and the south is mild.

Tonight:

A shower may occur in parts of Scotland and later to the southwest end. Other areas have oddly showers on the shore, but in many places it is less cloudy or foggy. Generally mild.

Monday:

Low clouds and fog will slowly clear, and there may be some light in the central and northern regions. It is mostly cloudy in the south and rain will affect some areas. The south is mild and the north is close to average.

Views from Tuesday to Thursday:

There are some bright or sunny orders, but it’s often cloudy and rainy on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Wednesday will be windy with some rain to the east. It is mild everywhere.

