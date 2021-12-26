Telegraph’s main headlines of the day





Welcome to the Telegraph’s early morning news briefing. A compilation of top news stories for Boxing Day. Sign up for our free front page newsletter to receive twice-daily briefings by email.

1. Bad data used for tighter Covid restrictions

One of the UK’s most senior health advisers is accused of disseminating misleading data that inflated Omicron’s potential risks.

UK Health Security Agency chief executive Jenny Harries said in a statement that there is typically a 17-day time lag between a patient being infected and having to be hospitalized, as argued by Health Minister Sajid Javid. understood to be the source. Read the full story.

2. Windsor Castle breach: ‘Man with crossbow’ arrested on Queen’s estate

An armed intruder has been arrested for breaking into Windsor Castle estate with a crossbow where the Queen was spending Christmas.

A 19-year-old man was arrested by police around 8:30 a.m. on charges of possession of an offensive weapon and trespassing or breaking into a protected area. Read the full story.

3. Solo: Over 250,000 jumps or more, 50 times increase in NHS Director

The number of NHS executives earning at least £250,000 has increased by more than 50% over the past year, according to The Telegraph, as it turns out that Sajid Javid has opened the door to raises for health care. top management in 2022

Official figures show that there are currently 36 managers in the NHS trust and clinical referral group, more than $250,000 from the 23 in 2020, and about $100,000 more than the prime minister’s salary. Read the full article.

4. Warns think tank that nearly 1 million people have fallen into poverty due to COVID-19 lockdown

The COVID-19 lockdown has put 900,000 people in poverty and further measures will jeopardize recovery from previous restrictions, according to a think tank run by a former Conservative welfare adviser.

Analysis by the Legatum Institute found that the number of people living in poverty rose by hundreds of thousands between the spring of 2020, when Boris Johnson imposed the first national lockdown, and the spring of 2021, when restrictions began to be eased. Read the full story.

5. Emma Raducanu and Daniel Craig, recognized by the Queen on their New Year’s list of honors

Emma Raducanu is set to be an MBE, and James Bond star Daniel Craig and longtime film producer Barbara Broccoli also lined up for the New Year’s award. The Telegraph understands.

It was revealed Saturday night that Britain’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, would also be knighted. Read the full story.

If you would like to receive these twice-a-day briefings by email, sign up for our front page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing on podcasts, smart speakers, and WhatsApp.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/12/26/sunday-morning-uk-news-briefing-todays-top-headlines-telegraph/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos