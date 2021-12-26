UK’s Best Boxing Day Sales 2021: Top Deals from Sky, Currys and Selfridges





The Boxing Day Sale is a standout sale event for UK tech retailers. This year our team of experts will help you find the latest tech deals.

Please scour the web and contact retailers for help finding the best Boxing Day deals currently available. Offers on phone plans, gaming laptops and a variety of devices give you plenty of choice and can save you a lot of money.

Our team checks in with some of the best UK retailers like John Lewis, Currys, Amazon and more to give you the best price possible during the festival. Best offer so far? 25% off Fitbit Versa 3 This Dolce Gusto Infinissima coffee machine is now just 34 years old and 470 units off this 4K Samsung smart TV.

So, if you’re full of turkey, potatoes and gravy and ready to celebrate the holidays with the new high-tech, take a look at the fantastic products, recommendations, and prices you’ve found below.

Best Boxing Day Deals Available Right Now The Boxing Day Sale is live now. Quick Links Up to 52% off Amazon Echo Show devices and discounts on Fire TV Sticks, Philips Hue and more Save up to 50% off all John Lewis stores Winter Sale Up to 30% off Currys TVs, Laptops, Appliances and Games Very Very Big Sale includes fashion and beauty discounts and various tech offers. This Oral-B Genius X Electric Toothbrush Argos Discounts Across 1000 Products Including Technology, Furniture And Fitness Equipment Boots Up To 50% Off Big Boots Sale Selfridges Sitewide Discounts Including Technology, Appliances And Brands Like Le Creuset Sky Up to 70% off Brands like Sky Savings Puma, Ted Baker, Adidas and Nike at Sports, Sky Cinema and Broadband ASOS Best Boxing Day Phone Deals

The EE Winter Sale is offering discounts on some of the latest models, including the new Google Pixel 6. It comes with 10GB of serviceable data for 44 per month (including 30 prepaid), plus some Pixel Buds A series included in the deal. In our tests, we also liked the Pixel 6 family. For more information, see Google Pixel 6 Pro review.

Boxing Day Specials for SIM Only

SMARTY boldly argued that the price was so good that it didn’t require a sale and in general the SIM-only deals below offer fantastic value. We also like that this plan works on a monthly basis, so you can cancel at any time and stay flexible.

Best Boxing Day TV Deals

Throughout the year, we’ll keep an eye on the best TV deals. Now you have some great options for boxing day sales.

best boxing day game deals

There are a lot of fantastic gaming deals right now for games, gaming platforms, and gaming peripherals. Take a look at our selection below and save a lot of money.

Fanatical is offering huge discounts on PC games. We particularly liked the savings in Kingdom Come Deliverance, an epic medieval RPG that takes players to a huge historical adventure and classic adventure title, Rise of the Tomb Raider.

Best Boxing Day Laptop Deals

Boxing day sales are a great time to buy a new laptop. Do you need enough power to carry out your 2022 project? Or is it just a new laptop to get you back to work or college? Either way, we’ve given you some great suggestions.

Best Boxing Day smartwatch deals

Fitbit is best known for its fitness trackers, but the Fitbit Versa 3 also offers complete smartwatches, which are currently only 149 on Amazon. The latest Versa models, typically priced at 199, feature AMOLED screens, smartwatches with 6-day battery life, GPS, heart monitoring and sleep tracking. There are also over 20 exercise modes including walking, running, weights, cycling and swimming.

To learn more about this model, read our Fitbit Versa 3 review or check out our guide to the best smartwatches to find out which brand decided this model.

Best Boxing Day Tablet Deals

Here are some of the best Boxing Day tablet deals available right now, along with offers on Amazon Fire HD 10 tablets and more. Amazon is heavily discounting its range of tablets, and if you’re looking for a budget or mid-range tablet, there are now very affordable options.

Best Boxing Day Audio Deals

If you’re looking for new earbuds, a new soundbar, or other great audio technology, see the suggestions below. These are some of the highlights of Boxing Day sales, including 12 from the new Apple AirPods.

How long do Boxing Day sales last?

Boxing Day sales traditionally last for one day, but one or two more deals are likely.

However, unlike Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday deals, retailers tend not to open most deals from Boxing Day after the sale event ends. So, as long as it’s in the price range you want, it’s worth buying the discount you want.

What was the best Boxing Day deal last year?

Last year we saw Sonos One smart speakers discounted from 30 to 169 on several retailer sites including Amazon and Sonos. The Sonos site also had 20 Sonos Beams (Gen 1).

This may not seem like a huge drop, but it’s rare to see Sonos products discounted, so you should grab all the deals quickly.

Amazon has also discounted the Fitbit Versa 3. It was available for 159, but these savings have already been improved with discounts across the Fitbit family this year.

Learn more about technology trading

Check out the RadioTimes.comTechnology section for the latest news, reviews and deals. Looking for more affordable technology? Read our guide to the cheapest smartphones, cheapest tablets, and cheapest wireless earbuds.

