These good neighborhood actions can recharge us





When I last walked through the door of the Des Moines Register on December 12, 2014, there was unfinished work hidden in a box of assorted stuff I was carrying.

The file contained a few dozen newspaper clippings, press releases and personal notes that I had gathered.

There was a common thread running through it all: They ran events across Iowa to raise funds or provide other assistance to people when needed.

I had hoped for several years to get to a few of these events and then weave all this raw material into a column for the cover of the Sunday Register opinion section that I edited. But retirement caught up with me.

This idea arose from many years of seeing coffee cans next to countless cash registers, where customers could leave donations for a local fundraiser. The idea was also fueled by the signs pasted on the doors and windows of many small town businesses regarding an upcoming fundraiser.

As a young journalist, I had covered several good neighborhood deeds when farmer friends stood up to plant the crops, or bring back the harvest, for a neighbor who was sidelined by illness or injury, or whose widow was overwhelmed with grief and anxiety after the death of the farmers.

The file I took home that Friday night in 2014 included a newspaper clipping about the traditional Swiss Election Day steak meal that members of St. Marys Catholic Church in Albia used to raise funds. for the activities of the parish. There was a note about the annual sweet corn diet at the Izaak Walton League clubhouse in Des Moines.

There were details of the pancake breakfasts at the Iowa Volunteer Fire Department. And community potlucks, ham ball dinners, spaghetti meals and soup dinners organized here and there. The goal of each of these events was to raise money for new equipment for local firefighters, or to help someone struggling with cancer, or to help a local family with an unexpected mountain of bills resulting from some adversity.

These news clippings, press releases, and memos represented a geographic and gastronomic journey through the fundraising fabric of Iowa that I hoped to take with readers of Des Moines Register.

The importance of such a trip was obvious to me ten years ago. Nowadays, it is more important than ever.

Despite all the divisions we see and hear in our nation, this discord has not stifled people’s willingness to put aside our own challenges and differences and get involved when we see friends and neighbors and even strangers. who are struggling and in need of a helping hand.

This was one of the lessons from the tornadoes that devastated communities in Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee a few weeks ago.

Images of homes, businesses and churches razed to the ground have rekindled the spirit of help behind the soup dinners and bake sales we see in our own communities when there is a need. This time, instead of grabbing a pot of chili or a pan of brownies, we saw Iowians packing a trailer of cars and trucks with supplies for storm victims. We have learned that residents of Cedar Rapids, a town brought to their knees last year by derecho, have headed south this month to feed those tired from the deadly tornadoes.

This was one of the lessons we saw last week as high winds and tornadoes pushed their way through Iowa. At dawn, people showed up with their trucks and chainsaws to help with the cleanup.

In each of these cases, there was no expectation of compensation. Instead, it was simply what is now called prepayment.

My friend Michael owns a small business. During the year 2020, the pandemic forced him to lock the doors. There was no income. There was no work to do. But he continued to pay his employees, and they never missed a paycheck.

They needed the money more than I did, that was his simple explanation when people learned of his benevolent action.

I remember another friend, Dave, recounting one particular Christmas, or maybe it was Thanksgiving, when he was a kid.

Dave couldn’t wait to sit down with his extended family for one of those delicious holiday meals that fill a farmhouse with warmth, good company and wonderful aromas. But before anyone could share the generous broadcast, Daves’ dad asked them to help him with an important race which was the top priority.

Dave’s dad carefully loaded a few plates with generous portions of meat, vegetables, salads and desserts. He then covered the plates with foil.

Dave’s questions went unanswered. Instead, she was asked to hold the plates as the two made their way to the family van into town to deliver the meal.

There were more questions when Dave realized they weren’t going to a family friend’s house. Instead, they were heading towards an unlucky man who lived alone.

The lesson Dave learned from his experience marked him for over 50 years. The lesson is one we should all learn.

There is always someone who is worse than us, and the world is a little nicer if we take the time to share what we are lucky with with those who are not so lucky.

It’s always a good lesson and we don’t have to wait for tornadoes, floods and fires to put this lesson into action.

Dave’s father knew that.

