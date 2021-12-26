Worcester’s INRIX Ranking of the Most Congested Cities in the UK





Worcester is ranked as the 23rd busiest city in the UK according to the INRIX 2021 Global Traffic Scorecard.

According to the figures, Worcester also ranks 156 out of more than 1,000 cities worldwide.

The company’s impact ranking is calculated using commuting, which is calculated based on city population and delays due to congestion.

INRIX provides car manufacturers with traffic and parking-based data from global locations used by traffic and road authorities, as well as apps like Google Maps and Waze.

The report also notes that a total of 48 hours was lost due to congestion during the peak commute compared to free-flow traffic.

Drivers were also calculated to drive an estimated 23 mph of an estimated mile downtown during peak hours.

Local Greens Leader and City Councilmember Louis Stephen.

Local Greens leader Cllr Louis Stephen vehemently opposed congestion across Worcester.

Cllr Stephen said: Congestion is detrimental to the economy.

Time spent in traffic is frustrating for individuals but a real cost to local businesses.

Adequate investment in public transport and more active travel such as walking and biking are needed, but poor air quality from automobile exhaust comes with huge public health costs.

The UK has three cities in the top 50, London tops the list of world influencers with more than 148 hours of congestion, Cambridge at 46th and Bristol at 50th.

Alan Amos, Councilor for Highways and Transportation and City and County Councilor, said:

Worcestershire County Council has invested and secured millions of pounds to reduce congestion and improve travel time stability in many parts of the county.

These included several specific initiatives for Worcester, including improvements to all major approaches to these areas and improvements to relieve congestion at known congestion points such as the Croft Road Zebra Crossing, the Sidbury traffic signal and the St Johns A44 Corridor.

We have also improved the aging traffic signaling infrastructure along the A44 between cities and work in progress to complete redundancy between M5 Junction 7 and Powick.

For the full report, please visit here.

