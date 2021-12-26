British beaches covered in human poop





Some of Britain’s most beautiful water bodies have been ravaged by dangerous levels of pollution (Photo: PA/Getty).

It’s not for everyone, but jumping into the frozen waters is a popular festival tradition for more and more people.

Thousands of people will be celebrating the season by taking off their clothes and jumping into the icy waters this week to and from beaches across the country.

For some, it’s a great way to shake off a Christmas hangover, and for others, it’s a solid way to welcome the new year.

But for a country that prides itself on its beautiful coastline, there is an inconvenient truth lurking beneath the surface of the water. Britain’s seas have a shit problem.

While the majority of designated beaches are safe, eight waters off the UK coast are considered hazardous due to bacteria and other contaminants from sewage.

As of December 2021, eight areas of the UK coast, where health authorities have instructed people not to swim under any circumstances, are contaminated with raw wastewater or runoff containing chemicals from industrial or agricultural sites.

Only one beach is considered poor in Scotland, where environmental stewardship is mandated, whereas none in Wales or Northern Ireland.

These are the UK’s most polluted beaches and the government is under great pressure to force water companies to clean up their actions. Many (Picture: North News)

Earlier this year, the anti-sewage campaign group Surfers Against Sewage successfully put the issue on the agenda, asking the government to stop the practice of dumping overflow sewage into natural waters during inclement weather.

The government has forced private water companies to take action, but has been criticized for not being fast enough or fast enough.

To make matters worse, water quality data is not actually recorded during non-summer periods. That said, we don’t know exactly what people swim during the winter.

A spokesperson for the Surfers Against Sewage campaign said swimming at this time of year is a tradition to be cherished but is endangered by poor water quality.

They told Metro.co.uk: It’s awful that people have to make sure local beaches or rivers are contaminated with raw sewage before the festival starts.

Beaches you do not want to go wild swimming during this festival Cullercoats Bay, North Tyneside Scarborough South Bay, North Yorkshire Clacton (Groyne 41), Essex Instow, North Devon Ilfracombe Wildersmouth, North Devon Combe Martin, North Devon Burnham Jetty North, Somerset Weston- super-Mare Uphill Slipway, Somerset quality testing is not performed in winter, meaning it is unknown how polluted the water is (Photo: North News)

Governments, industry and regulators must listen to the public’s call for change and work to end sewage pollution in the UK forever. Thriving rivers and seas support thriving communities.

Greens colleague Jenny Jones urged the government to push for steps to clean up bath water.

She said: Soaking in the sea on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day is a wonderful British tradition that can be ruined by our experience of our sewage-filled coastline.

I can only hope that the new legal obligations on gradual pollution reduction for water companies are enforced by reluctant governments and that future water drops are healthy and refreshing.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: While 28% to 93% of bath water in the 1990s was classified as Stormwater or Stormwater, there is clearly much more work to be done and we continue to work with everyone who wants to be part of a solution.

We have increased transparency and monitoring of bath water quality to address this issue and drive the improvements we all want to see.

Contact our news team by emailing [email protected]

Check out our news page for more stories like this one.

Get the latest news, uplifting stories, analytics and more you need to know.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.co.uk/2021/12/26/the-uk-beaches-that-are-covered-in-human-poo-15817276/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos