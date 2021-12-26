According to a CEBR report, the UK will remain one of the six largest economies in the world after the coronavirus.





Sunday, December 26, 2021 11:40 AM

The UK will become one of the six largest economies in the world over the next 15 years, according to new forecasts released today by the Center for Economic and Business Research (CEBR).

The consulting firm says in its annual global economic forecast that the UK will grow at an annualized rate of 2.4% between 2022 and 2026, which will slow to 1.8% between 2027 and 2036.

Over a 15-year period, CEBR expects India to take third place by 2023, overtaking the UK economy.

However, over the next 20 years, the UK will remain at the forefront despite the rise of the Asian economy, dropping one spot from fifth to sixth.

It will also be well ahead of France, who will drop to seventh place.

The report predicts that the country’s economy will be 16% bigger than Francis by 2036, driven by a surge in technology investment in the UK.

The UK economy is currently worth $2.1 trillion, about 3% larger than its European counterparts.

While the report points to escalating tensions over issues like the Scottish Independence and Northern Ireland Protocol, the CEBR calculates that Brexit’s damage will be limited to 10% for cities.

Nonetheless, CEBR poses a red flag for government spending to protect the economy during the pandemic.

Although the government’s fiscal response is generally considered sound, the share of public debt in GDP reached 108.5% in 2021.

As austerity measures have become less popular, opening up growth in the post-COVID-19 and post-Brexit era will be critical to keeping the debt burden sustainable.

CEBR expects the global economy to cross $100 billion ($75 billion) for the first time next year, two years earlier than the consulting firm had projected in its previous annual report.

CEBR also expects China to become the world’s largest economy, but does not expect China to overtake the United States until the end of the decade, rather than in 2028, as previously anticipated after the pandemic.

Elsewhere in the report, Germany will have a bigger economy than Japan by the 2030s, and consumers will face costs of $2 trillion per year over the next 15 years as the economy transitions to net zero.

Similar Tagged Content: Section Categories Related Topics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cityam.com/uk-to-remain-one-of-the-top-six-global-economies-post-covid-says-cebr-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos