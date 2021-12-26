Snow reported in Seattle, California as parts of US see unlikely white Christmas





A White Christmas has finally arrived for parts of the western United States.

Snowfall hit mountains across California on Saturday night after giving the Seattle area a rare sight on Saturday afternoon.

There have been several reports of snowfall around Seattle, with the National Weather Service saying “snowy and difficult trips” on local roads were to be expected.

A “seemingly endless” pattern of low pressure fronts from the Pacific was hitting the west coast with cold storms expected through midweek, federal forecasters said.

Snow was also reported in the Portland, Oregon area where “cold arctic air” was entering, forecasters said.

Recent forecasts show that at least an inch of snow is likely to fall on Sunday in the Seattle and Portland areas, which generally don’t see snow.

There was “heavy and intense snowfall” on Saturday in the Tahoe Basin and Reno, Nevada, the local weather service office said. For the second day in a row, Interstate 80 was closed near Donner Summit, the California Highway Patrol said. The low visibility has been implicated.

Bands of rain and thunderstorms moved across the Bay Area on Saturday. A flood advisory for San Francisco was canceled late in the afternoon.

Snow blanketed about a quarter of the nation on Saturday and finally made a promised return to the California foothills, where falling temperatures and a new band of humidity produced snow adjacent to palm trees late into the night.

A 70-mile stretch of highway over the Sierra Nevada was closed on Saturday when a storm that dropped nearly 2 feet of snow on some ski resorts around Lake Tahoe overnight took a second breath .

Even in San Diego, where snow is scarce, a glimpse of powder was possible, but it could come too late to count as a White Christmas.

“We could get a light dusting in the mountains of San Diego County” overnight, said Weather Service meteorologist Casey Oswant.

However, other parts of California experienced a damp and rainy Christmas as storms continued to flood the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas during the holiday season.

Meanwhile, temperatures continued to soar in parts of the southern plains. Federal forecasters blamed an “unusually warm low-level thermal ridge.”

“Record temperatures are likely from the southern plains to the central Atlantic,” the National Weather Service said on Sunday.

“Much of the South remains remarkably warm as peaks again reach the ’80s in Texas and Oklahoma,” the service said. “The warmest average temperatures for Sunday will stretch from northern Texas to southern Kansas, where temperatures will be 25 to 35 degrees above average.”

Associated Press and Zeerak Khurram contributed to it.

