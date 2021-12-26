Almost impossible to sell: Brexit blames for UK school trip slump | Educational Travel





Post-Brexit changes to Britain’s immigration rules have sparked an unprecedented collapse in school trip bookings on continents where countries like Ireland and the Netherlands are now more popular than the UK, organizers say.

Although the pandemic has dampened school travel across Europe, the number of short-term education visits planned for 2022 is significantly higher than the number of inquiries to visit the UK as an alternative EU destination where English is widely spoken.

Operators say the UK’s second-day Covid test requirement is a factor, but most importantly, the UK will require full passports and expensive individual visas for non-EU students instead of the UK’s decision not to accept EU group passports or IDs from 1 October .

The UK government has said the collapse is due to an epidemic and that steps are needed to strengthen border security, but critics say it’s not necessary for under-18s making short, organized trips with teachers.

They argue that the slump will deprive UK host families, hostels and attractions of valuable income, and cause long-term harm as school trips can substantiate formative experiences, foster cross-cultural exchange and foster mutual understanding.

Euroboys, a major French school excursion operator, said that by last month, 53 requests for short-term visits to Ireland had been received for next year, as well as visits to the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic.

We’ve had exactly two requests for the UK, one of which has already changed our mind and has decided to visit Ireland, said Monique Tissot Martel, the company’s general manager. The school had forgotten that England was the destination.

Tissot Martel said French schools looking for an English-speaking environment are also considering going to Normandy, where youth hostels with British host families and native speakers offer immersive English-speaking stays.

School has forgotten that England is the destination.Monique Tissot Martel

“It’s really unfortunate,” she said, as travel to the UK was so popular. In 2019, more than 11,000 students were sent to the UK. Next year it will be between 0 and 100.

Peter Adam said his Lemgo-based company, CTS Reisen, sent more than 1,200 school groups and 37,000 students to the UK in 2019, but had no firm reservations for 2022. About 80% of the company’s customers who regularly book travel are choosing an alternative destination in the UK, he said.

The majority think Britain is too difficult right now, Adam said. He added that it didn’t matter if COVID-19 restrictions were stricter in the UK than in other European countries, and that parents are often prepared to pay extra to get a full passport instead of an EU ID.

The biggest problem, he said, was the list of EU traveler group passports that were no longer valid for travel to the UK. About 4% of all German students are not EU citizens. They can’t afford to buy a visa. Teachers don’t like leaving them at home, so they’re choosing other destinations like Amsterdam or Copenhagen, he said.

The slump was absolutely dramatic, said Susan Jones of LinguaStay, a UK homestay accommodation provider that welcomes 10,000 Continental students each year from around 300 host families in Chester in the UK.

Continental schools typically send about 1 million students to the UK on organized tours each year, accounting for 850,000 in France and Germany alone, Jones said. But during the February-June season, she said, it is now clear that schools across the continent have completely abandoned Britain and went to other countries, she said.

These children learn English while staying with host families, she said. They socialize with the community, participate in workshops like drama and cooking, spend integration days at local schools and take guided tours of the city and attractions. They travel outside of peak season, which helps many small towns and businesses in the UK outside of peak season.

Verdi Voyages, a French company that sent 800 students to the UK in 2019, says inquiries about travel to the UK next year have dropped by 80% to 146. On the other hand, travel inquiries to Ireland fell by only 40%.

Marie Bayol, the company’s accommodation manager, said requests to all destinations have been suspended due to COVID-19. The slump in interest in the UK is due to Brexit, she said.

Edward Hisbergues of PG Trips, an English-speaking French operator, said that in addition to passport and visa issues, business to the UK fell sharply compared to elsewhere due to UK Day 2 exam requirements.

His company typically book 80% of UK field trips and 20% of Irish field trips. Over 10% of requests to the UK next year, the rest will be more expensive but concentrated in Ireland, he said.

You only need an EU ID to travel there. For non-EU students, traveler lists are still accepted, and an EU health pass is sufficient as far as Covid is concerned. People much prefer to pay a little more, but not all UK restrictions.

Jones said the sector is pushing to allow EU nationals coming to the UK on short-term organized school excursions to enter the UK with an ID card, and non-EU nationals traveling together with only a passport. It’s just a small gesture compared to this, she said. Soft power as well as economic benefits.

Morag Anderson of ETSUK, another UK homestay company, said the government’s position was short-sighted. Anderson presents future higher education students, employees, researchers, entrepreneurs, tourists with family and friends, and future parents for every 12 year old child on a field trip to England. I travel, work and study in the UK. Once this cycle is interrupted, there is no going back.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/education/2021/dec/26/school-trips-to-uk-slump-brexit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos