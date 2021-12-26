U.S. Supreme Court to Hear Case of Alabama Doctor Who Prescribed Strong Opioids





U.S. Supreme Court justices have agreed to hear an appeal from an Alabama pain doctor convicted of running a pill mill, a case that could change the way prosecutors federal authorities deal with opioid cases.

In 2017, a federal judge sentenced Dr Xiulu Ruan of Mobile to 21 years in prison on several counts, including drug distribution and money laundering related to operations at Physicians Pain Specialists of Alabama. Ruan appealed his conviction last year to the 11th U.S. Court of Appeals, but lost. The United States Supreme Court agreed earlier this year to hear Ruans’ appeal.

The doctor says his prescriptions for fentanyl and other opioids were supposed to help patients with severe pain. In a brief, his lawyers said doctors shouldn’t risk being arrested and prosecuted for unconventional treatments when other approaches have failed. In the Ruans case, he prescribed fentanyl approved for cancer pain patients to people with back, neck and joint pain, according to the US Department of Justice.

The law does not set a limit on the amount of opioids a patient must receive, although professional groups and government agencies have created guidelines. Doctors use their expertise and judgment to determine the number of pills to prescribe. Lawsuits against pain doctors like Ruan have made it more difficult for patients to get effective treatment, his lawyers said.

It is no exaggeration to say that [Controlled Substances Act] lawsuits against doctors have already tampered with the treatment of chronic pain, according to the brief. In response to the opioid crisis, fear of lawsuits has increasingly prompted pain management physicians to avoid or reduce opioid prescriptions, even when these decisions leave patients with chronic pain unresponsive. appeal.

Ruans’ appeal was consolidated with another case, Dr. Shakeel Kahn, who practiced in Arizona and Wyoming. Both men were found guilty of breaking federal controlled substances law and said juries were not allowed to consider a good faith defense, which aims to protect doctors trying to help patients. The Supreme Court could uphold his conviction or send his case to trial.

Ruans’ criminal trial lasted for seven weeks in 2017 and featured testimonies from patients who supported the doctor and family members who said their loved ones received dangerous doses of addictive pain relievers. Prosecutors acknowledged that many patients received good care at the two clinics, but said some prescriptions were well outside the norm.

Ruan and another practitioner at the clinic, Dr. John Patrick Couch, were among the top prescribers of fentanyl pain relievers. Couch was also found guilty and sentenced to 20 years in prison. He also appealed his case.

In his response, attorneys for the US Department of Justice said Ruan prescribed much higher levels of opioids than other doctors and thus earned more than $ 4 million. Ruan and his partner have issued nearly 300,000 prescriptions for controlled substances, they wrote.

Prosecutors said Ruan had close ties to the drug companies that created fentanyl-based drugs. After his conviction, they seized property which included exotic cars, residential and commercial properties.

Opioid prescriptions increased sharply in the 1990s and 2000s after the introduction of OxyContin, a successful pain reliever created by Purdue Pharma. Guidelines imposed by accreditation bodies at the time encouraged aggressive treatment of pain.

As prescription opioid-related overdoses increased, attitudes changed and a growing number of doctors were prosecuted for running pill mills. In many cases, doctors at these clinics only accepted cash-paying patients who had not undergone exams or tests. Purdue Pharma recently pleaded guilty to three felonies in federal court for its role in the opioid crisis.

In his brief, Ruans’ attorney wrote that Alabama’s pain doctors don’t work like pill mills. Clinics only accepted insured patients, refused cash payments, and used diagnostic tools to find sources of patients’ pain. Only patients with excruciating pain received fentanyl, Ruan said during his trial.

He also said the drug was a lifeline for patients who would otherwise have to travel to [the] ER during such an episode, the record said.

Pain patients criticized the crackdown on pain clinics and doctors. Compassion & Choices, an organization that advocates for dying patients, submitted a brief in support of Ruan.

Doctors who prescribe opioids to these patients in good faith are not drug dealers under the law, according to the Compassion & Choices brief. Practitioners should therefore not have to face the specter of criminal liability simply for treating such patients at such a vulnerable, critical and lifeless time.

Lawyers for Ruans have argued that doctors fearing prosecution may be reluctant to treat legitimate pain if his conviction stands. Two experts in health law and policy wrote a short article saying cases like Ruans could cause doctors to turn away patients who need care the most.

Patients with pain, addiction, or both are in desperate need of proper care and treatment, law professors Jennifer Oliva and Kelly Dineen wrote in their memoir. Patient abandonment will become more prevalent as practitioners shy away from legal scrutiny.

Pleadings in the Ruans case are scheduled for March 1, 2022.

